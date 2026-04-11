San Diego State lands transfer portal big man Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry

The San Diego State Aztecs nabbed their first signee from the current transfer portal and he’s a Bear.

Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry, a 6-foot-11, 250-pound forward, announced on Instagram on Saturday that he’s committed to SDSU. The post shows him in an Aztecs’ No. 45 jersey.

Cherry is coming off a serious leg injury suffered in Sacramento State’s sixth game last season, against UCLA. But he put up big numbers up to that point and, if healthy, could be the rebounder coach Brian Dutcher was talking about signing in the wake of the most disappointing season in program history.

What this means for the Aztecs

Cherry’s commitment is good news for the Aztecs. It’s an addition at a time when they’re facing a dramatic overhaul after missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons.

There were big expectations of a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, but they failed to win the Mountain West tournament and its automatic bid, and were then snubbed by the selection committee because of a weak resume.

Cherry’s signing comes after five Aztecs entered the transfer portal, including forwards Miles Heide and Pharoh Compton, and 7-footer Magoon Gwath.

Wing Miles Byrd, the last link to the Aztecs’ 2023 Final Four team, announced on Thursday that he’s transferring to Providence for his final season of eligibility.

Who is Jermiah “Bear” Cherry?

SDSU will be Cherry’s fourth college. He transferred from UNLV to Sacramento State of the Big Sky Conference last year and played in just six games before suffering a season-ending leg injury against UCLA.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Jeremiah Cherry (9). | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Cherry appeared to be on the way to a monster season before getting hurt. He averaged 15.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.3 blocks and 31.2 minutes per game, and shot 48% (37 of 77) from the field.

He posted three double-doubles and had at least two blocked shots in four games. He narrowly missed two other double-doubles with 22 points and nine rebounds at UC Davis, and 20 points and seven boards vs. UC Santa Barbara.

Cherry started his college career with two seasons at New Mexico Junior College before transferring to UNLV, one of SDSU’s former conference rivals, for the 2024-25 season. He started 32 of 33 games at UNLV and averaged 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots in 23.8 minutes.

SDSU is moving into the new-look Pac-12 next season.

Cherry was born in San Diego and is a 2022 graduate of Saint Mary’s Catholic High School in Phoenix.