San Diego State lands visit from top 50 recruit in 2027 class

Brian Dutcher and the San Diego State coaching staff still have open spots to fill on the roster heading into 2026-27, but they are hard at work ensuring this program has a talented pipeline of players joining in future seasons.

On Thursday, the Aztecs secured an official visit with King Rachal, a stock-rising 6'7 wing from DNA Prep Academy in Chatsworth, CA. Rachal is set to visit SDSU in two weeks on August 28, sandwiched between visits to USC (Aug. 20) and Oregon (Sep. 4). Fellow Pac-12 newcomer Utah State will host Rachal on Sep. 24.

Rachal is also working on scheduling a visit to a Big 12 program, according to Sam Kayser of League Ready. The specific team is not named, but 247Sports reports three Big 12 teams that have offered Rachal: Arizona State, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech.

VISIT NEWS: 2027 4⭐️ King Rachal has scheduled the following visits for the fall, he told @LeagueRDY:



USC: August 20th-22nd

San Diego State: August 28th-30th

Oregon: September 4th-6th

Utah State: September 24th-27th



The stockrising 6-foot-7 wing is also working on a visit to a… pic.twitter.com/7Qj58ugfTZ — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) August 12, 2026

Who is King Rachal?

A 6'7 wing from Los Angeles, Rachal was among the biggest risers in the 2027 recruiting class at the start of the summer circuit, before a rib injury kept him out of the final few months of the grassroots season.

247Sports has Rachal up at No. 41 in the 2027 class, while Rivals has him at No. 65 and ESPN at No. 83. In addition to his four visits and three Big 12 offers, Rachal also has offers from UCLA, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Washington, SMU, Virginia Tech, Grand Canyon, New Mexico, and Oregon State.

Described as a "late blooming wing and high-level athlete" by 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein, Rachal is also young for his grade and won't turn 18 until June of his senior year - giving him even more upside than your typical late bloomer.

Rachal is a good athlete with size, fluidity, and explosive leaping. He's quite lean at the moment - unsurprising considering his age - and will need to add weight to his frame to be an impactful player on either end of the floor at the Division 1 level.

But he's already active and engaged defensively, and offensively he's unselfish with the basketball and moves well without the ball, giving him all the tools of a versatile two-way wing who impacts winning as his floor. And the upside remains far higher, especially if he can add strength and more shot creation to his bag over the next year.

SDSU recruiting updates

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; CIA Bella Vista (AZ) guard Lyris Robinson (21) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rachal is one of 10 players in the 2027 class to receive an offer from San Diego State as Dutcher and co have cast a wide net in pursuit of future Aztecs.

SDSU's offers, in order of 247's class rankings, include guard Jalen Davis (17), power forward Ahmed Nur (26), Rachal (41), small forward Jeremiah Profit (70), point guard Keaundre Morris (79), shooting guard Lyris Robinson (85), center Mahamadou Diop (125), guard Christian Cast (136), center Precious Sam (204), and guard Isaiah Barnes (240).

Although none have committed as of this writing, the Aztecs are thought to be in a good position with Rachal and Robinson as they look to build out a young core to develop in the Pac-12.

This year's lone incoming freshman is Zach White, a 6'5 forward from Sherman Oaks who ranks No. 209 in the class at 247.