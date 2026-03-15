San Diego State loses Mountain West title game to Utah State, NCAA Tournament hopes in jeopardy

It’s going to be a long, nervous 24 hours for the San Diego State Aztecs as they wait to find out if their NCAA Tournament bubble has indeed burst.

The No. 2 seed Aztecs fell apart in the second half and lost to No. 1 Utah State 73-62 in the championship game of the Mountain West Tournament on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Aggies (28-6) claimed the MW’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament, leaving the Aztecs (22-11) to wait until Selection Sunday to find out if their name will be called for an at-large berth despite having a weak resume.

The big picture

Some experts think the Aztecs have a shot at an at-large berth because the MW hasn’t sent fewer than three teams to the NCAA Tournament in five seasons.

But other bracket experts have the Aztecs in their First Four Out, and ESPN.com reported earlier Saturday that SDSU’s at-large chances are still just 42%.

The Aztecs could have erased all doubts by beating the Aggies and claiming the championship in their final MW tourney, and the autobid. But they made too many mistakes in the second half and were overhauled by the regular-season champions.

The Aztecs were outscored 39-27 in the second half, and it all fell apart with about five minutes left.

MJ Collins scored 20 points for the Aggies and hit two clutch 3-pointers in the final five minutes. The first one gave the Aggies a 58-52 lead shortly after SDSU’s Tae Simmons had a shot blocked.

He hit another 3-pointer for a 61-54 lead and SDSU’s Reese Dixon-Waters was called for a foul away from the ball. After a lengthy review, Zach Keller made two free throws to make it a 64-54 lead.

SDSU’s Reese Dixon-Waters also scored 20 points, while BJ Davis had 14 and Magoon Gwath 12.

SDSU had 14 turnovers while USU had only six. The Aggies outscored the Aztecs 46-22 in the paint.

And just like that, SDSU’s run of five straight appearances in March Madness might have ended.

SDSU’s time in the MW has come to an end. They will move into the new-look Pac-12 next season, along with Utah State, Boise State, Colorado State and Fresno State.

The first half

SDSU closed the first half with a 9-2 run for a 35-34 lead. They were playing for the last shot when Taj DeGourville turned it over. DeGourville had made a layup moments earlier, followed by a blocked shot by Miles Byrd.

The game quickly turned, though, as three straight turnovers by the Aztecs helped the Aggies take a quick 41-35 lead early in the second half, forcing SDSU coach Brian Dutcher to call a timeout.

The Aztecs were without forward Miles Heide, who hurt his left hand in Friday night’s semifinal win against New Mexico, and freshman guard Elzie Harrington, who has been hampered by a leg injury.