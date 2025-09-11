San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State loses out on 4-star 2026 big man to ACC school

Trevon Carter-Givens committed to NC State after interest in SDSU

Bernie Wilson

San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher.
San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Class of 2026 four-star recruit Trevon Carter-Givens, who had San Diego State high on his list of preferred schools, committed Thursday to NC State after receiving a strong pitch from coach Will Wade. 

The 6-foot-11 Carter-Givens chose the Wolf Pack over USC and San Diego State after making an official visit to Raleigh last weekend, he told 247Sports. Carter-Givens had been scheduled to visit SDSU on Thursday. 

What went into his decision 

Carter-Givens has a 7-foot-6 wingspan and is one of the top rim protectors in the country.

“Even before the visit, coach Will Wade was very interested and believed that I can be an NBA player, and I believe it too," Carter-Givens told 247Sports. "I feel going to NC State will be the best for me.

"I went on the visit, I talked to the coaching staff, I saw the players and talked to them there, and they told me coach Will Wade is a great coach, he wins, and all he wants to do is win," he added. "I feel like I fit very well over there."

What made Carter-Givens attractive?

The 6-foot-10, 190-pound Carter-Givens currently attends the elite SoCal Academy in Castaic, north of Los Angeles. 247Sports rates him as a four-star prospect. He is ranked 115th nationally, 16th among centers and 13th among the class of 2026 players in California. 

Besides NC State, SDSU and USC, other schools pursuing Carter-Givens included Arizona State, Washington, UNLV, Creighton and Florida State.

He has been called one of the best shot blockers in the country. With a 7 ½-foot wingspan, he has averaged around three blocks per game in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.

SoCal Academy is described as Southern California’s premier basketball prep school. Carter-Givens also plays for Team WhyNot Basketball Club, also located in Southern California.

What it means for SDSU

Although the Aztecs missed out on Carter-Givens, they did land three-star small forward Zachary White of Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks on Monday. He is the first Aztecs commitment from the class of 2026.

BERNIE WILSON

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

