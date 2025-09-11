San Diego State loses out on 4-star 2026 big man to ACC school
Class of 2026 four-star recruit Trevon Carter-Givens, who had San Diego State high on his list of preferred schools, committed Thursday to NC State after receiving a strong pitch from coach Will Wade.
The 6-foot-11 Carter-Givens chose the Wolf Pack over USC and San Diego State after making an official visit to Raleigh last weekend, he told 247Sports. Carter-Givens had been scheduled to visit SDSU on Thursday.
What went into his decision
Carter-Givens has a 7-foot-6 wingspan and is one of the top rim protectors in the country.
“Even before the visit, coach Will Wade was very interested and believed that I can be an NBA player, and I believe it too," Carter-Givens told 247Sports. "I feel going to NC State will be the best for me.
"I went on the visit, I talked to the coaching staff, I saw the players and talked to them there, and they told me coach Will Wade is a great coach, he wins, and all he wants to do is win," he added. "I feel like I fit very well over there."
What made Carter-Givens attractive?
The 6-foot-10, 190-pound Carter-Givens currently attends the elite SoCal Academy in Castaic, north of Los Angeles. 247Sports rates him as a four-star prospect. He is ranked 115th nationally, 16th among centers and 13th among the class of 2026 players in California.
Besides NC State, SDSU and USC, other schools pursuing Carter-Givens included Arizona State, Washington, UNLV, Creighton and Florida State.
He has been called one of the best shot blockers in the country. With a 7 ½-foot wingspan, he has averaged around three blocks per game in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.
SoCal Academy is described as Southern California’s premier basketball prep school. Carter-Givens also plays for Team WhyNot Basketball Club, also located in Southern California.
What it means for SDSU
Although the Aztecs missed out on Carter-Givens, they did land three-star small forward Zachary White of Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks on Monday. He is the first Aztecs commitment from the class of 2026.