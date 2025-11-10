San Diego State men's basketball coach Brian Dutcher earns 200th win
San Diego State basketball coach Brian Dutcher picked up a new nickname on Sunday afternoon: Mr. 200.
Dutcher earned his 200th victory as head coach when his Aztecs cruised to an easy 73-57 win against Idaho State of the Big Sky Conference.
Dutcher improved to 200-68 since replacing Steve Fisher before the 2017-18 season. He became the Aztecs head coach to reach the 200-win plateau, and the fastest. The only other 200-game winners are Fisher (who had a school-record 386 wins) and George Ziegenfuss (316), and they picked up their 200th wins in their 349th and 357th games, respectively.
How Dutcher got the win
Guard Reese Dixon-Waters scored 15 points in his season debut to lead three Aztecs in double figures. Dixon-Waters missed the season-opening win against Long Beach State on Tuesday night with an eye injury.
Pharoh Compton scored 14 points and transfer Jeremiah Oden had 13 for SDSU. Miles Byrd had only four points but he also had six assists and six rebounds.
After taking a 34-21 halftime lead, the Aztecs shot 64% in the second half and 59.2% overall. They only outscored the Bengals 39-36 in the second half.
Dutcher used 11 players, and nine of them scored.
Magoon Gwath, SDSU’s 7-foot rim protector, didn’t play, as expected. He only recently was cleared for contact in practice as he works back from right knee surgery in late April. He’s expected to play against Troy on Nov. 18.
The Aztecs improved to 4-2 in the series, which resumed after a gap of 45 years. All four wins have come in San Diego.
Who is Brian Dutcher?
Dutcher came to SDSU with Fisher prior to the 1999-2000 season, and together they turned a moribund program into one of the best programs on the West Coast and a perennial NCAA Tournament team. Dutcher got the Aztecs to their first Final Four in 2023, where they reached the national championship game before losing to UConn.
Dutcher was assistant head coach for 12 seasons before being designated the head coach in waiting for six seasons.
Dutcher was also Fisher’s assistant at Michigan, including when he led the Wolverines to the 1989 national championship as interim head coach, replacing Bill Frieder after Frieder announced on the eve of March Madness that he was taking the Arizona State job.
Up next
The Aztecs have more than a week off before welcoming Troy to Viejas Arena on Nov. 18 to finish a season-opening, three-game homestand. The Aztecs then head to the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, where they’ll face No. 7 Michigan on Nov. 24 and then Oregon on Nov. 25. Their third opponent will be determined by results of the first two games.