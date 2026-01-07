San Diego State men's basketball passes first big road test of final Mountain West season

The San Diego State Aztecs passed their toughest Mountain West road test yet, rallying from a big early deficit and holding on to beat Nevada 73-68 on Tuesday night at Lawlor Events Center.

The victory kept the Aztecs (10-4, 4-0) undefeated in their final season in the MW. The tight win came in the Aztecs’ final visit to Reno before they move into the new-look Pac-12 next season. The Wolf Pack (11-4, 3-1) are among the teams remaining behind in the MW.

Miles Byrd scored 14 points to lead five Aztecs players in double figures. Davis, Reese Dixon-Waters, Miles Heide and Taj DeGourville scored 10 points apiece.

San Diego State put down the defensive hammer big-time, holding the Wolf Pack without a field goal for the final 3:04 and just two free throws in the final 3 minutes.

The big picture

San Diego State ran its winning streak to four games while snapping the Wolf Pack’s winning streak at seven games.

The Aztecs shot 35.6% (28 of 54) while holding the Wolf Pack to 35.6% (21 of 59) while outrebounding it 38 to 31.

SDSU fell behind 23-11 in the first 11 minutes, but the Wolf Pack couldn't keep the momentum. SDSU launched a comeback that pulled it to 36-34 at halftime.

Byrd hit a 3-pointer 12 seconds into the second half for the first Aztecs’ lead of the game, 37-34.

Nevada regained the lead at 64-63 with four minutes left. Magoon Gwath and Dixon-Waters both hit buckets to give the Aztecs a 67-66 lead. Heide hit a bucket and was fouled but missed the free throw and the Aztecs led 69-66 with 32 seconds left.

Nevada missed a 3-pointer and had to foul, and Davis made two free throws to make it 71-67. Freshman Elzie Harrington closed it out with two free throws with nine seconds left.

Gwath update

Gwath didn’t start for the second straight game, the residue of a disciplinary issue that coach Brian Dutcher has explained only as: “He’s got some responsibilities he’s got to live up to. He’ll do it. I don’t have any doubt about it. But you have to do it every day in this program.”

Gwath had seven points and five rebounds in 19 minutes, while committing four fouls.

Up next

The Aztecs return home to host Fresno State at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Viejas Arena. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

