San Diego State men's basketball stunned 108-107 in double overtime by Troy
Well, that was a shocker, as well as a heartbreaker.
San Diego State lost a 108-107 double-overtime thriller to Troy on Tuesday night in a mid-November game that gave off some serious March Madness vibes.
San Diego trailed by 12 points with 3 ½ minutes to go in regulation before closing the gap on a night when 7-footer Magoon Gwath made his season debut.
Trailing 89-86 with two seconds left, Byrd took the inbound pass, dribbled close to midcourt and let a shot fly. It swished for the tie, sending the Aztecs into a frenzy and the game into OT.
But like most of the rest of the game, the Aztecs (2-1) simply couldn’t put away the scrappy Trojans (4-2), who were playing their third game in five days.
The first overtime ended tied at 98-98. Byrd made a 3-pointer 107-105 lead with 1:32 to go in the second overtime. But Theo Seng made a free throw with 1:06 to go and a layup with 15 seconds to go for a 108-107 lead.
Byrd got another shot at being the hero but missed a 3-pointer with four seconds to go, and Sean Newman Jr. had a final shot blocked.
The impact
This was the final game of a three-game, season-opening homestand and the final tuneup before the Aztecs head to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival next week.
The Trojans didn’t appear to be tired from playing their third game in five days. The Aztecs, on the other hand, appeared rusty after having eight days off.
The Aztecs fell behind 14-2 in the first four minutes and slowly pulled back into it, finally tying it at 30-30 on two free throws by B.J. Davis.
Gwath made a jumper with 27 seconds left in the first half for a 38-38 tie, which he preserved with a block right before the buzzer.
But the second half was much of the same, with the Aztecs — the unanimous pick to win the Mountain West — unable to put away the Trojans, who had three players foul out and another one with four fouls.
Troy’s Thomas Dowd scored a game-high 25 and Victor Valdes had 20 before fouling out.
Byrd had 24 points and Gwath 20 for the Aztecs. Gwath had three of SDSU’s seven blocks.
Gwath’s return
Gwath was back on the court for the first time since the Aztecs were routed by North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament’s First Four. His season debut was delayed as he rehabbed from surgery on his right knee in late April.
He was cleared for full practice earlier this month and sat out SDSU’s first two games, wins against Long Beach State and Idaho State.
Gwath didn’t start against Troy and was subbed in three minutes into the game with the Aztecs already trailing 9-2.
He showed why he was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year, the Defensive Player of the Year and included on the All-Defensive Team.
What’s next
The marquee part of SDSU’s schedule comes next week in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. They’ll face No. 7 Michigan on Monday night and Oregon on Tuesday night. Their third opponent will be determined by the results of the first game.