San Diego State men’s basketball team remains off poll voters’ radar
It could be a while before the San Diego State men’s basketball team receives notice again from the voters in The Associated Press Top 25 poll.
As expected, the Aztecs didn’t receive any votes in the new poll released on Monday.
The Aztecs didn’t receive any votes one week ago, following a 108-107, double-overtime home loss to Troy, so they certainly weren’t going to receive any votes after going 1-2 in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas last week.
The Aztecs (3-3) were routed 94-54 by Michigan, which has jumped from No. 7 to No. 3, in their opening game. They bounced back by beating Oregon 97-80, but reverted to an uncharacteristic lack of tough defense and lost 91-81 to Baylor.
Two weeks ago, the Aztecs were poised to move into the Top 25. They had 71 points, good for No. 26. That put them 18 points from breaking into the Top 25.
Then came the wild double-OT loss to Troy and the uneven performance in Las Vegas.
What this means
It’ll likely take some time for the Aztecs to be rediscovered by the voters.
Utah State remains the only MW school receiving votes. The Aggies have 16 points, the same as last week, but are now the equivalent of 31st in the country, up from 34th.
The Aztecs were the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW title in their final season before jumping to the new-look Pac-12, along with Utah State, Boise State, Fresno State and Colorado State.
What Dutcher said
SDSU’s defense was the topic of conversation at the Players Era Festival after the Aztecs allowed 94, 80 and 91 points in three games.
“So our defense has to get better or I have to find better ways to defend, and that's a little on them and a little on me,” coach Brian Dutcher said after the loss to Baylor. “We have to find better schemes to what we do, and they have to execute game plans to perfection if we're going to have a chance to be the defensive team we want to be.”
What’s next
The Aztecs return to Viejas Arena for games against Utah Valley on Wednesday night, Lamar on Dec. 10 and their final Mountain West opener, against Air Force, on Dec. 17.
SDSU will then have another big test when they head to Phoenix for a neutral-site showdown with No. 2 Arizona on Dec. 20. After a home game against Whittier on Dec. 22, the Aztecs will settle into their final season in the Mountain West.