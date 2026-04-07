San Diego State’s Miles Heide expected to enter transfer portal ahead of senior season

Starting forward Miles Heide of the San Diego State Aztecs has gone from considering entering the transfer portal to intending to enter it when it officially opens on Tuesday.

The update in Heide’s status was among a flurry of activity by Aztecs players in the hours before the portal opens.

The Potter Sports Group said in a post on X on Monday afternoon that the 6-foot-9 forward would enter the portal heading into his senior season.

“PSG looks forward to working with Miles to find the best opportunity for his continued development and career,” the post read in part.

Heide joined fellow forward Pharaoh Compton and 7-footer Magoon Gwath in indicating on Monday that they will enter the portal. Guards Miles Byrd and BJ Davis had earlier announced plans to enter the portal.

A mass roster turnover has been expected since the end of the most disappointing season in school history. The Aztecs came into the season with high expectations of a deep March Madness run due to having a stacked roster, and then missed the NCAA Tournament altogether.

Who is Miles Heide?

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Miles Heide (40). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The junior had telegraphed his intentions two weeks ago so Monday’s development isn’t surprising.

He started 31 of 32 games and averaged 5.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 19.1 minutes.

Coach Brian Dutcher said during his wrapup news conference that he would be looking for a rebounder in the offseason, which perhaps helped Heide make his decision to enter the portal.

Heide broke a finger in the Mountain West tournament semifinal win against New Mexico and missed the championship game against Utah State. SDSU lost that game to miss out on the MW’s automatic NCAA Tournament berth, and was then snubbed for an at-large berth on Selection Sunday because of a weak resume.

SDSU declined invitations to the NIT and The Crown.

Heide started 40 of 99 games in three seasons at SDSU, averaging 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds.

The Aztecs will lose their top four rebounders. Byrd was the leading rebounder at 4.7 per game, followed by Heide (4.5), Gwath (4.3) and senior guard Reese Dixon-Waters (3.6), who is out of eligibility.

Who is Pharaoh Compton?

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Pharaoh Compton (5). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There were reports Monday that Compton also will enter the portal.

The sophomore played in all 33 games, with one start, and averaged 6.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.8 minutes.