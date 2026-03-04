San Diego State’s NCAA Tournament hopes take major hit in 86-77 loss at Boise State

If the San Diego State Aztecs’ NCAA Tournament bubble hasn’t burst by now, it almost certainly did with a somewhat lethargic 86-77 loss at Boise State on Tuesday night.

The Aztecs fell behind by 17 points midway through the first half and couldn’t make up the huge deficit as their late-season collapse continued.

It was the latest Quad 1 chance blown by the Aztecs (19-10, 13-6), who moved to the cusp of being eliminated from the chase for the Mountain West regular-season title.

BSU’s Drew Fielder scored a game-high 33 points and had nine rebounds as the Broncos outrebounded the Aztecs 37-15.

Reese Dixon-Waters scored 23 for the Aztecs and Tae Simmons 12. Miles Byrd was limited after hurting a knee while missing a slam dunk and Magoon Gwath also was limited.

The big picture

It’s been a mystifying season for the Aztecs, who haven’t lived up to the big expectations that came with having a loaded roster that includes Miles Byrd and Magoon Gwath, who withdrew from the NBA Draft for another shot at March Madness, as well as Reese Dixon-Waters returning from an injury that sidelined him all last season.

The Aztecs were the unanimous pick to win the regular-season title in their final year in the MW before jumping to the new-look Pac-12. Their NCAA Tournament resume was damaged by some poor performances in non-conference games, but they got off to a strong start in MW play before losing at Grand Canyon and Utah State in a four-game stretch.

They seemed to find themselves before faltering down the stretch. Tuesday night’s loss was their fourth in five games, including consecutive Quad 1 games in which a win would have helped their flagging NCAA Tournament chances.

They’ve been in and out of the Field of 68 in ESPN’s Bracketology, and were dropped into the First Four Out in Tuesday’s update.

Their only shot at reaching March Madness for the sixth straight season is to win the MW tournament and claim the automatic bid. But that means winning three games in three days, something the Aztecs don’t seem capable of doing right now. They have clinched a top-four seed and a bye into the quarterfinals.

Game action

The Aztecs fell behind 22-5 during a scoring drought that lasted more than six minutes in the first half. They responded with a 12-0 run of their own.

In what seemed to be a metaphor for the entire season, Byrd had a steal and soared in for a slam dunk, but the ball bounced off the rim.

BSU led 34-27 at halftime and used a 9-0 run early in the second half to eventually push their lead to 21.

The Aztecs pulled within seven before the Broncos got it back to double digits. A 3-pointer by Dixon-Waters just before the buzzer pulled the Aztecs back within single digits.

Up next

It’ll be senior night and their final home MW game when the Aztecs host UNLV on Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

Then it’s a few days off before playing their MW tournament semifinal on Thursday at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.