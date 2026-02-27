San Diego State vs. New Mexico men’s basketball: TV channel, game time

The San Diego State Aztecs will complete their Mountain West farewell tour when they visit New Mexico on Saturday morning in a game that will have implications on both teams’ postseason picture.

The Aztecs (19-8, 13-4 MW) will be glad to put visits to The Pit behind them, because they are just 13-32 there, including 4-5 in their last nine visits. That said, three of those four wins have come by double digits.

SDSU’s 89-72 home win against Utah State (23-5, 13-4) pulled it into a first-place tie with the Aggies atop the MW. The Lobos (21-7, 12-5) are lurking just one game behind in second.

Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. PT and the game will air on CBS.

The Aztecs and Aggies are moving into the new-look Pac-12 next season, along with current MW foes Boise State, Fresno State and Colorado State. The Lobos are among the teams staying behind.

SDSU won’t miss The Pit, which is tough on opponents due to Albuquerque’s altitude — about 5,300 feet — and because the court sits 37 feet below street level, allowing crowd noise to rattle visitors.

Getting out of there with a win Saturday would be huge for the Aztecs’ postseason chances, which ticked up with the win against Utah State.

“We're in it now. This is it. We have to be at full strength, and we have to be mentally tough in order to endure this stretch of our season,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “Now we have to seize the day and find a way to win three more, and win a Mountain West title.”

The Aztecs were the unanimous preseason favorites to win the regular-season title. Guard Miles Byrd and 7-footer Magoon Gwath withdrew from the NBA Draft for one more shot at March Madness after being routed by North Carolina in the First Four last season. Additionally, guard Reese Dixon-Waters returned after missing last season with a foot injury.

Key facts

The Aztecs and Lobos are meeting for the 100th time overall, with the Lobos leading the series 52-47 and holding a 32-13 edge at The Pit.

SDSU is one of five teams that still have the chance to win the regular-season title

Below is a look at how to watch San Diego State at New Mexico:

How to watch San Diego State at New Mexico

Date: Saturday, Feb. 28

Game time: 11 a.m. PT

Where: The Pit | Albuquerque, N.M.

How to watch: CBS

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)