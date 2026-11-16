San Diego State overcomes offensive struggles to remain unbeaten: 3 takeaways

The San Diego State Aztecs took their show to northern San Diego County on Sunday afternoon and, although it wasn’t pretty, remained undefeated with a 73-61 win against the sloppy New Mexico State Aggies.

The Aztecs improved to 4-0 and showed off their depth, which was necessary with leading scorer Latrell Davis limited to 11 points — all in the second half — in just 20 minutes due to foul trouble in the neutral-court game at 7,500-seat Frontwave Arena in Oceanside.

The Aztecs took control late in the first half and overcame poor shooting with a defensive effort that forced 23 turnovers that led to 25 points.

Here are three instant takeaways after the Aztecs’ neutral-court win over the Aggies.

1. Latrell Davis battles foul trouble in limited minutes

The best ability is availability, as they say, and Davis spent much of the game on the bench due to foul trouble. He was one of three Aztecs whistled for two fouls in the first half and had no points while playing just six minutes.

He scored his first points of the game on a driving layup early in the second half but was then whistled for his third foul early in the second half. He committed his fourth foul with 6:41 to play and headed back to the bench.

Tae Simmons and Chance Gladden also had two fouls apiece in the first half.

2. San Diego State's balanced scoring makes the difference

Isaiah Sy led the Aztecs with 12 points and Davis was next with his 11.

They were the only Aztecs in double figures, but Simmons, Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry and David Torresani had nine points apiece while Elzie Harrington and Luca Vincini had eight each.

Nine Aztecs ended up in the scoring column. SDSU had 32 bench points while NMSU had just 15.

SDSU shot just 42.9% from the field, including 17.4% from the 3-point line, but held NMSU to 39.6% from the field.

3. A decisive first-half run puts the Aztecs in control

San Diego State trailed 25-20 with 3:43 left in the first half before igniting a 9-0 run to take the lead for good.

NMSU’s Jermaine Washington was called for a technical foul after a bit of a scrap in front of the SDSU bench and Harrington made both free throws. On the ensuing possession, Isaiah Sy hit a jumper and then Torresani had a steal and fed Sy for a go-ahead 3-pointer

Vincini made two free throws to complete the run and give SDSU a 29-25 lead.

The Aztecs closed with a 15-4 run to lead 35-29 at halftime.

NMSU had 14 turnovers in the first half, leading to 18 points for SDSU. The Aztecs had only three turnovers.

San Diego State prepares for tougher tests ahead

The Aztecs finish their five-game opening salvo in San Diego County when they return to Viejas Arena to host Texas Southern on Wednesday night. That will be their final tuneup before the competition heats up when they face No. 18 Iowa State on Nov. 24 in their opening game of the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.