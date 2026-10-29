San Diego State picked behind Gonzaga, Utah State in preseason Pac-12 poll

The San Diego State Aztecs have been picked to finish third in the first season of the reconstituted Pac-12 Conference.

To no one’s surprise, national power Gonzaga was picked to finish first in voting by the media that will regularly cover the conference.

The Zags are the marquee attraction in the new Pac-12, which also includes holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, four other teams that moved over from the Mountain West along with SDSU, and fellow newcomer Texas State.

Oct 24, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few points to a player during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah State was picked to finish second, based on the Aggies winning the MW regular-season title and then beating the Aztecs in the conference tournament championship game to claim the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. That loss was the final blow to the Aztecs’ resume and they were snubbed on Selection Sunday, missing March Madness for the first time in six seasons.

The Aztecs are picked to finish third, followed by Colorado State, Oregon State, Boise State, Texas State, Washington State and Fresno State.

The regular season starts Tuesday night at home against Fullerton State. The Pac-12 opener is at Oregon State on Jan. 6.

Harrington, Simmons named to Pac-12 Preseason Impact List

In other league news, sophomores Elzie Harrington and Tae Simmons were named to the 18-player Pac-12 Preseason Impact List, which includes two players from each school.

Harrington appeared in 23 games as a freshman, including 17 starts, before missing the last 10 games with a leg injury. He averaged eight points and 2.3 assists in 21.1 minutes.

Simmons returns as the Aztecs’ leading rebounder (3.4 average) and field goal percentage shooter (64.7)

Up next

The season opener against Fullerton State will tip off Tuesday night at 7.