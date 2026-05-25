San Diego State’s projected lineup after adding transfer wing Isaiah Sy

Brian Dutcher and the San Diego State Aztecs continue to have horrific injury luck.

Nick Anderson, the team's star transfer portal addition from Rice, suffered a knee injury in practice that could cost him the entire 2026-27 season, taking out a player who had a real chance to lead the Aztecs in scoring in their first season as members of the Pac-12.

The Aztecs struck quickly to replace him, adding Oregon State 6'7 wing Isaiah Sy via the portal. Sy was among the best players still on the open market, bringing veteran experience and high-level shot-making to this SDSU team - while creating a bit of a villain arc as he'll face his old team twice in the regular season.

The loss of Anderson and the addition of Sy give San Diego State a different look heading into next season, with three roster spots still open for coach Dutcher to play with.

Below is a look at the team's updated starting lineup and rotation projection for 2026-27:

Starting Lineup

Center: Jeremiah 'Bear' Cherry

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Jeremiah Cherry (9). | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

2025-26 Stats (6 games): 15.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 31.2 MPG at Sacramento State

Cherry's lone season at Sac State was marred by injury, but he was a productive starting center in the Mountain West while at UNLV in 2024-25, where he averaged 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.

His size and physicality will play nicely in the new Pac-12.

Power Forward: Tae Simmons

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Tae Simmons (8). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2025-26 Stats (32 games): 5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 64.7% from the field in 14.3 MPG

Simmons was a 4-star forward out of high school who played a reserve role for the Aztecs as a freshman in 2025-26, earning a starting role in the Mountain West Conference Tournament, where he averaged 7.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 7-12 from the field.

He's a bit undersized for the position, but could be a strong breakout candidate as a sophomore thanks to his rebounding and physicality.

Small Forward: Isaiah Sy

March 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Isaiah Sy (13). | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

2025-26 Stats (33 games): 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 35.4% from 3 in 28 MPG

Sy blossomed into a starter and key contributor for Wayne Tinkle at Oregon State last season, posting a career-high 10 points per game while shooting 35.4% from three and an excellent 87.1% from the free-throw line.

He'll have to prove he has more to his game defensively - and as an interior scorer - but for such a late portal find, he has plenty of upside as a starting caliber player in SDSU's system.

Shooting Guard: Elzie Harrington

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Elzie Harrington (3). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2025-26 Stats (23 games): 8.0 points, 2.3 assists, 1.6 rebounds, 43.6% from 3 in 21.1 MPG

The injury to Anderson will slide Harrington down to the two, where he'll slot next to newcomers Chance Gladden and Sy in Dutcher's backcourt.

Harrington started 17 of 23 games last year for the Aztecs, and as long as he recovers in time from his offseason surgery, he should step into a big-time role for SDSU in 2026-27.

Point Guard: Chance Gladden

Mar 11, 2026; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston University Terriers guard Chance Gladden (2). | James Lang-Imagn Images

2025-26 Stats (33 games): 14.4 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds in 33.3 MPG at Boston U

Gladden is the third projected starter to join San Diego State out of the transfer portal. The 6'3 guard was tremendous last year as a freshman at Boston U, earning Third Team All Patriot League honors while finishing second in the league in assists and 13th in points per game.

He should fit in nicely alongside Harrington and Sy in SDSU's backcourt, and his ability to adjust to Pac-12 play will be crucial in this team's chances of making it back to the big dance.

Rotation

Guard Latrell Davis (San Jose State)

Davis should compete for a big role after a productive sophomore season at San Jose State in 2024-25, when he averaged 11.1 points and 1.8 assists while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. He redshirted last season for the Aztecs, and his familiarity with the system should result in him getting on the court plenty this year - especially with Anderson down and Harrington recently undergoing surgery.

Forward Luca Vincini (Banco di Sardegna)

Vincini is coach Dutcher's latest addition, a 6'9 forward from Italy who spent last year in the country's top league playing for Banco di Sardegna Sassari.

The 22-year-old has been a pro overseas for six years and has played 170 games in Italy, averaging 4.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.6 minutes. He'll add to SDSU's rebuilt frontcourt alongside Cherry and fellow European newcomer Skoric.

Forward Luka Skoric (KK Cibona)

Skoric is a 6'9 forward who put up 6.1 points and 3.0 rebounds in nearly 16 minutes per game for Cibona in Croatia. He gives SDSU much-needed size on the interior and projects as the team's third big behind Cherry and Simmons - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him earn significant minutes as the year goes on.

Guard David Torresani (Nutribullet Treviso)

Torresani is San Diego State's latest addition to the backcourt, and he provides the Aztecs with valuable guard depth. Standing 6'2, the Italian guard averaged 7.0 points and 1.7 assists while shooting 37.9% from three for Nutribullet Treviso in Italy's top league this season.

Gladden and Torresani will compete for minutes at the point guard spot for Dutcher, although they could play together as well if needed.

Guard Zach White (HS)

White is a 6'5 3-star wing from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, who committed to the Aztecs over offers from UW, Cal, SMU, and Nevada, among others.

White will now be counted on even more with Anderson's injury, and could be like Harrington and Simmons, where he earns a big role right away as a true freshman.

Center Thokbor Majak

Majak has played eight games and 31 total minutes in two seasons at San Diego State, scoring two points on 1-6 shooting while committing eight fouls. He remains very raw, but could see more playing time in 2026-27 thanks to Gwath's departure and the injury history of Cherry at the five.

Shooting Guard: Nick Anderson (Injured)

2025-26 Stats (31 games): 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 40% from 3 in 29.1 MPG at Rice

Anderson's injury will keep him out most, if not all, of the upcoming season, a devastating blow for a team that already dealt with this when Reese Waters went down ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. Hopefully, the sharpshooting Anderson will be back and ready to make waves late this year or in 2027-28.