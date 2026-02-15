San Diego State rallies past Nevada to pull into first-place tie in Mountain West

It just wouldn’t be a San Diego State basketball game if the Aztecs didn’t build a double-digit lead, squirrel it all away and then surge back into the lead.

The Aztecs did it again on Saturday night, this time in beating Nevada 71-57 to sweep the season series and pull back into a tie with Utah State atop the Mountain West standings.

Reese Dixon-Waters scored 20 points and 7-footer Magoon Gwath had a big impact on both ends of the court in his return from a six-game injury layoff, scoring 13 points and blocking five shots in 22 minutes.

The Aztecs (18-6, 12-2) won their third straight game and, for the fifth time in six games, pulled even with Utah State, which routed Memphis 99-75 in a non-conference game.

BJ Davis scored 14 points for the Aztecs, who shot just 43.4% from the field but made up for that by holding the Wolf Pack to just 32.7%.

The game

SDSU ran out to a 16-point lead late in the first half and led 36-25 at halftime. But Nevada came back and tied it at 38 less than five minutes into the second half.

Davis hit a 3-pointer and the Aztecs used a 13-0 run to take a 51-38 lead.

Gwath’s back

Gwath didn’t start but he had a big impact after missing six games with a hip flexor injury. He hit big 3-pointers in each half and displayed the form that helped him win MW Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors last season.

Having Gwath healthy and productive down the stretch will be a big key for the Aztecs reaching the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight year, whether it’s via the MW’s automatic bid that comes with winning the conference tournament or an at-large bid if they can continue to strengthen their resume.

The Aztecs expect to get freshman Elzie Harrington back from a leg injury this week.

Saying goodbye

The Aztecs faced the Wolf Pack for the final time in the regular season as MW foes. SDSU is heading to the Pac-12 next season, along with Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and Utah State.

SDSU improved to 14-0 at Viejas Arena against Nevada in the MW era and 16-1 overall against the Wolf Pack in San Diego. The Aztecs lead the series 30-7.

Up next

The Aztecs have a rare two-game homestand and will host Grand Canyon on Tuesday night in a critical game. The Aztecs took a heartbreaking 70-69 loss at Grand Canyon on Jan. 21. The Antelopes joined the MW a season ahead of schedule.

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS