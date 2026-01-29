San Diego State rolls past Colorado State, sits 9-1 at Mountain West midpoint

San Diego State appears to be living up to the lofty preseason expectations that included being picked as the favorite to win the Mountain West Conference.

The Aztecs hit the midpoint of the conference schedule still sitting atop the standings after beating Colorado State 73-50 on Wednesday night at Viejas Arena.

Reese Dixon-Waters scored 16 points and the Aztecs (15-5, 9-1) played their trademark tough defense, which has been missing at times this year.

The Aztecs warmed up for Saturday’s big game at Utah State, which sits a half game behind SDSU, along with New Mexico.

The Aztecs have won nine of 10.

Pharoh Compton scored 15 and Miles Byrd 10.

Game details

Dixon-Waters had nine points, BJ Davis seven and Compton six to help carry the Aztecs to a 33-27 halftime lead.

Byrd, who scored 23 points in a win at UNLV on Saturday, scored only two points in the first 20 minutes, and not until the final minutes did he give SDSU a 33-22 lead.

After trailing early, SDSU went on an 11-0 run for a 13-8 lead with 11:40 left. Compton had a big dunk for a 23-18 lead with 5:16 left.

The Aztecs shot 54% from the field and 46.2% from the 3-point line while holding CSU to just 33.3% from the field and 26.7% from behind the arc.

CSU didn’t have a player reach double digits in scoring. The Rams and Aztecs will move into the Pac-12 next year, along with Utah State, Boise State and Fresno State.

Lineup

Davis made his first start of the season in place of freshman guard Elzie Harrington, who was sidelined by a leg injury. Big man Magoon Gwath missed his third straight game with a hip flexor injury.

Up next

The Aztecs head back out on the road for a big one Saturday morning at Utah State. Tipoff is at 10 a.m. PT and it’ll be the second Saturday in a row the Aztecs will be on CBS.

The Aztecs will have the chance to nab a Quad 1 win, which will help their resume for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament in case they don’t claim the automatic berth that comes with winning the conference tournament.

The Aggies had been atop the standings and were ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 before losing at Grand Canyon on Jan. 17. The Aggies lost at home to UNLV three days later and have won two straight, including 94-62 against Wyoming on Wednesday night.

