San Diego State standout measures in at NBA Draft combine
The NBA Draft combine got underway in Chicago on Sunday, as 75 players will use the upcoming week to show off their skills in hopes of improving their positioning for next month’s draft.
Among the 75 players invited to the combine is San Diego State standout wing Miles Byrd. A breakout performer for the Aztecs this past season, Byrd’s ability and skillset on both sides of the ball have positioned him as a potential top player for the next level.
On Monday at the combine, Byrd measured in at 6’4 ¾” barefoot. He weighed 181.8 pounds with a 6’10” wingspan and has a standing reach of 8’6 ½”.
Byrd was an All-Mountain West selection after breaking out to average 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals per game. Against Colorado State in January, Byrd Against Colorado State in January, Byrd finished with 25 points, seven steals and six rebounds while knocking down five of his nine three-point attempts.
A four-star recruit out of Lincoln High School in Stockton, Byrd chose the Aztecs over Minnesota, Washington, Colorado State and Santa Clara. Byrd has continued to progress in each of his three seasons on campus with the Aztecs. He took a medical redshirt during San Diego State’s run to the national championship after playing in four games. Last season, he played in 34 games off the bench, averaging four points per game before his recent breakout season in 2024-25.
Byrd is joined by Colorado State’s Nique Clifford and Nevada’s Kobe Sanders as the lone selections from the Mountain West Conference at this week’s combine. The trio all have length, athleticism and a history of performing on the court that has earned their way to being able to compete among the best for a spot in the NBA.
San Diego State has not had a player drafted into the NBA since Malachi Flynn went No. 29 overall to the Toronto Raptors in the 2020 Draft. Flynn, Kawhi Leonard (2011) and Michael Cage (1984) are the three Aztecs to be first round NBA selections in program history.
Byrd’s teammate at San Diego State, Magoon Gwath, had initially entered his name into the NBA Draft this season when he also entered the transfer portal. Gwath has since withdrawn from both the transfer portal and the NBA Draft and will return to San Diego State for his redshirt sophomore season. He recently underwent knee surgery that is expected to have him back in time for the start of the college basketball season.