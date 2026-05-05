San Diego State taps European pipeline again with Italian guard addition

All those international Zoom calls have paid off for coach Brian Dutcher of the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Aztecs have dipped into the European pro leagues for a second time this offseason, signing an athletic aid agreement on Monday with point guard David Torresani of Nutribullet Treviso in Italy’s Lega Basket (LBA) Serie A.

The 6-foot-2 Torresani has played for Nutribullet Treviso for four seasons, appearing in 60 career games, including 50 the last two seasons. Torresani has posted progressively improved statistics in each of his four seasons, culminating in his 22 games in 2025-26, when he averaged 7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 18.1 minutes. He shot 43.6% from the floor, including 37.9% from 3-point range, and 76.9% from the line.

There’s a new DT in town! Welcome, David Torresani! #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/FnC9vtwrxw — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) May 4, 2026

He’s also played 19 games internationally, the last three seasons with Italy’s U18 and U20 teams. Most recently, he averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 26.1 minutes at the 2025-26 FIBA U20 European Championship.

Going Euro

Last week, the Aztecs signed 6-9 wing Luka Skoric of Croatia.

Dutcher has shifted his recruiting philosophy a bit to take advantage of the current trend in college hoops.

“These guys, I mean, they’re European pros,” Dutcher said a few days after the most disappointing season in program history ended. “These guys are playing professional basketball. There are buyouts in their contracts, and then you have to pay them and you have to get the paperwork done to get them over here. The big kid in New Mexico made a huge difference this year. He’s a 23-, 24-year-old European pro. He was a difference maker for them.”

Dutcher was referring to Tomislav Buljan, who had 24 points and 18 rebounds in an 81-76 Lobos win in Albuquerque late in the season that helped damage SDSU’s resume. The Aztecs snuck past the Lobos in the MW tourney semifinals, in part by keeping Buljan in check, but then lost to Utah State in the championship game.

SDSU has had foreign players before, but most have attended high school in the United States after coming over from Africa. The Aztecs’ roster currently includes 7-1 sophomore forward Thokbor Majak, who was born in South Sudan before prepping in the United States. Magoon Gwath, who recently transferred to DePaul after two seasons at SDSU, was born in Texas after his parents fled South Sudan.

What this means for the Aztecs

Torresani and Skoric join transfer guards Nick Anderson from Rice and Chance Gladden from Boston University, forward Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry from Sacramento State, as well as incoming freshman forward Zach White.

The Aztecs return guards Latrell Davis and Elzie Harrington, forward Tae Simmons and Majak from last season’s team that missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons.