San Diego State to host UCLA in men’s basketball exhibition game
Instead of scrimmaging behind closed doors as they have a few times in the past, San Diego State and UCLA will play a men’s basketball exhibition game in front of paying fans on Oct. 17 at Viejas Arena.
It’ll be a meeting of two of the West Coast’s premier programs.
Proceeds will benefit the San Diego State Men’s Basketball Recruitment and Retention Fund.
Why this is notable
In the past, college programs could play one preseason scrimmage, but behind closed doors. Teams could release results, including box scores, but fans and media weren’t allowed in.
But in January, the NCAA adopted a new rule in which Division I programs can play an exhibition in front of fans. That rule change, along with the House settlement, created the opportunity for programs to generate revenue to benefit the program’s recruitment and retention activities.
While many programs are opting to play exhibitions at neutral sites, San Diego State chose to schedule the game for Viejas Arena, which is always packed and boisterous for regular-season games.
How to get tickets
Starting Sept. 17, men's basketball season ticket holders will receive priority access with preferred pricing. On Sept. 30, season ticket holders from other sports can buy tickets. Any tickets left after that will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 9. The student claim process will be similar to the regular-season claim process.
The series history
The Aztecs and Bruins have played just twice since the 1992-93 season, with SDSU winning both games. The last time they met in a regular-season game was also behind closed doors due to the pandemic, with the Aztecs beating the No. 22 Bruins 73-58 on Nov. 25, 2021, in empty Viejas Arena due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Aztecs beat the No. 23 Bruins 78-69 in the Wood Classic at the Honda Center in Anaheim in 2012.
This will be just the third time UCLA has traveled to San Diego since the start of the 1939-40 season.
What is the San Diego State Men’s Basketball Recruitment and Retention Fund?
The fund is a new initiative launched by San Diego State athletics to directly support athletes through enhanced benefits, including revenue sharing that began on July 1. It will also bolster efforts to recruit and retain top talent as the Aztecs enter the Pac-12 Conference next July 1. There are separate collectives for NIL and fan engagement.
SDSU’s roster
The Aztecs are loading up for what they hope is a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament than their First Four loss to North Carolina in March. They’ll be led by guard Miles Byrd and 7-footer Magoon Gwath, the Mountain West’s 2025 Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
They also get Reese Dixon-Waters back from injury, as well as returning starter BJ Davis and Pharoah Compton and Taj DeGrouville. The Aztecs welcome transfers Sean Newman Jr., Latrell Davis and Jeremiah Oden.
San Diego State has announced only three regular-season games. They face Michigan and Oregon in their first two of three games at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving week and will face Arizona in Phoenix on Dec. 20.