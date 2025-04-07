San Diego State transfer Nick Boyd commits to Wisconsin
Point guard Nick Boyd announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Sunday, choosing to join the Badgers for his final season of collegiate eligibility.
A veteran of 119 career games, Boyd will be playing his fifth season when he takes the floor for the Badgers in 2025-26. Wisconsin went 27-10 this past season, earning a three-seed in the NCAA tournament before losing 91-89 to BYU in the second round. The Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail adding Andrew Rohde (Virginia) and Austin Rapp (Portland) in addition to Boyd.
An unranked recruit of out of Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey in the class of 2020, Boyd spent his first four collegiate seasons at Florida Atlantic. As a redshirt sophomore in 2022-23, Boyd started 37 games for the Owls, averaging nine points, four rebounds and two assists per game. He helped Florida Atlantic advance to their first Final Four in school history, knocking down four three-pointers in the national semifinal loss to San Diego State.
After Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May left to take the same position at Michigan last spring, Boyd was one of several Owl players to enter the transfer portal. Boyd committed to San Diego State in late April and took over the reins for the Aztecs this season following the departure of Lamont Butler.
Boyd started all 31 games for San Diego State this past season, playing a career high 30 minutes per game. He led the Aztecs in points (13.4) and assists (3.9) while shooting 35 percent from three-point range. Boyd settled in as the season went along, scoring in double figures in 11 of San Diego State’s final 13 games of the year. Following the regular season, Boyd was named to the All-Mountain West second team.
San Diego State moved quickly to replace Boyd once he became the first Aztec to enter the portal, announcing his move in the days following the loss to North Carolina in the NCAA’s First Four. San Diego State landed Sean Newman Jr., a transfer point guard from Louisiana Tech. Of the three Aztecs on scholarship from this past season to enter the transfer portal, all three have found their next home.
Boyd and Demarshay Johnson Jr. (Long Beach State) have played their final games for the Aztecs while Magoon Gwath withdrew from the portal and will either play at San Diego State next season or keep his name in the NBA Draft.
