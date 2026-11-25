The San Diego State Aztecs are perfect no more.

And they won’t make it to the championship game of the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

The cold-shooting Aztecs opened their third straight Players Era Festival with an 81-68 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday to fall to 5-1. It was their first game outside of San Diego County this season.

The Aztecs dropped into the losers bracket and will face Maryland at 10 a.m. Thursday. The Aztecs are guaranteed three games in the tourney, which helps schools raise NIL money.

Here are three instant takeaways after the Aztecs lost for the first time this season.

1. San Diego State couldn't sustain its comeback

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Tre Singleton (0) blocks the shot attempt by San Diego State Aztecs guard Elzie Harrington (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aztecs took an early lead, lost it and could never get it back.

They did show some spunk, though. They closed the first half with a 9-2 run to trail 41-34, and extended it to a 13-2 run to pull to 41-38.

They got as close as two points, 44-42, after a dunk by Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry three minutes into the second half. But the Cyclones scored the next four points and began to pull away as the Aztecs got into foul trouble.

2. Latrell Davis continues to deliver offensively

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Latrell Davis (5) works around Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No surprise here that guard Latrell Davis was SDSU’s leading scorer, with 20 points. It’s the fourth time he’s topped the Aztecs in scoring.

Elzie Harrington had 13 points and Cherry had 10.

Cherry fouled out late in the game and Harrington and Luca Vincini both had four fouls.

Once again, turnovers hurt the Aztecs. They committed 18 that led to 25 points for the Cyclones, who improved to 4-1. The Cyclones were No. 18 in the preseason AP poll but fell out after a loss to Memphis.

SDSU shot just 31.3% in the second half to drag down their game percentage to 37.5.

3. First-half mistakes put the Aztecs in a difficult position

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Chance Gladden (2) shoots a three-point shot as Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) attempts to defend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aztecs trailed 41-34, and that was after closing with a 9-2 run.

They started strong and got another impressive alley-oop slam dunk by Cherry, on a pass from Chace Gladden, for a 10-7 lead.

ISU then went on a 10-0 run as the Aztecs missed four straight shots, forcing coach Brian Dutcher to call timeout.

ISU’s biggest lead of the half was 39-25.

The Aztecs committed eight turnovers in the first 20 minutes that led to 11 points for the Cyclones.

Tae Simmons committed three fouls in the first half and the Aztecs were outrebounded 18-14.

Up next

The Aztecs will face Maryland at 10 a.m. Thursday, with TV details to be announced. The Terrapins lost 72-64 to No. 9 Tennessee.