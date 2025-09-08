San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State unveils full men’s basketball schedule

Aztecs will play at least 13 teams that reached the NCAAs last year

Bernie Wilson

San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher.
San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
San Diego State basketball fans already knew the Aztecs would play marquee games against Michigan and Oregon in Las Vegas, as well as against Arizona in Phoenix this season.

Now that they know the rest of the schedule for the season, Brian Dutcher’s squad hopes to cap with a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

The schedule released Monday includes 20 Mountain West Conference games as the league returns to an unbalanced schedule, 10 non-conference games and home exhibitions against UCLA and San Diego.

The schedule includes at least 13 games against opponents who competed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and six of those will be played at Viejas Arena, including the UCLA exhibition.

San Diego State played in the NCAA First Four last year, where it lost to North Carolina.

The opening homestand

The Aztecs will open with five straight games at home, including exhibitions against UCLA on Oct. 17 and USD on Oct. 29. Teams used to play one scrimmage behind closed doors, but thanks to an NCAA rules change, that can now be an exhibition game in front of paying fans. 

The proceeds from the UCLA game will benefit San Diego State’s men’s basketball program’s retention and recruiting fund. The Aztecs and Bruins, who lead the series 16-7, have met just twice since the 1992-93 season. SDSU won both games, including 73-58 on Nov. 25, 2020, in the empty Viejas Arena due to COVID-19 restrictions.

UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin
Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

USD will make its first appearance on Steve Fisher Court since Dec. 5, 2018, when it defeated the Aztecs 73-61. The series will be renewed for the first time since SDSU won at Jenny Craig Pavilion, 66-49 on Nov. 20, 2019. 

The regular-season opener is against Long Beach State on Nov. 4, followed by home games against Idaho State on Nov. 9 and Troy on Nov. 18.

The marquee games

The Aztecs then head to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival during Thanksgiving Week, where they’ll open against Michigan on Nov. 24 and then Oregon the next night. SDSU will be looking to avenge a loss to Oregon at last year’s Players Era Festival. SDSU’s third opponent will be determined by results of its first two games, and will be played either Nov. 26 or 27. 

After returning home for three games, the Aztecs will head to Phoenix to play Arizona on Dec. 20. 

The MW schedule

With the addition of Grand Canyon to the MW this season, the league is going back to an unbalanced schedule, meaning home-and-home games with nine teams and single games against two teams.

This is SDSU’s final season in the MW before it jumps to the reconfigured Pac-12 next season, so it will be the final year competing against longtime rivals Air Force, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNLV and Wyoming.

The MW opener will be at home against Air Force on Dec. 17, the final game of a three-game homestand that includes Utah Valley and Lamar. 

After the game at Arizona, the Aztecs will host Whittier College on Dec. 22 before swinging back into MW play at San Jose State on Dec. 30. 

SDSU will host Boise State on Jan. 3. The Aztecs won the regular-season series last year but the Broncos beat the Aztecs in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals. 

Boise State Broncos head coach Leon Rice
Mar 8, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Leon Rice reacts during the first half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The Aztecs will make their final visits to two high-altitude arenas when they play at Wyoming’s Arena-Auditorium (elevation 7,165 feet) and New Mexico’s Pit (5,312 feet) on Feb. 28. Their last regular-season visit to UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center will be on Jan. 24.

With the unbalanced schedule, the Aztecs won’t play at Fresno State or host San Jose State.

Until the league’s TV partners select the games they will broadcast, the dates listed for league games are subject to change, with tip times still to be announced.

The full schedule

Here is SDSU’s full schedule, with conference game dates subject to change.

Oct. 17 – +UCLA 

Oct. 29 – +SAN DIEGO

Nov. 4 – LONG BEACH STATE 

Nov. 9 – IDAHO STATE

Nov. 18 – TROY

Nov. 24 – ^vs. Michigan

Nov. 25 – ^vs. Oregon

Nov. 26/27 – ^vs. TBD

Dec. 3 – UTAH VALLEY

Dec. 10 – LAMAR

Dec. 17 – *AIR FORCE

Dec. 20 – #vs. Arizona

Dec. 22 – WHITTIER COLLEGE

Dec. 30 – *at San Jose State

Jan. 3 – *BOISE STATE

Jan. 6 – *at Nevada 

Jan. 10 – *FRESNO STATE

Jan. 13 – *at Wyoming

Jan. 17 – *NEW MEXICO

Jan. 20 – *at Grand Canyon

Jan. 24 – *at UNLV

Jan. 27 – *COLORADO STATE

Jan. 31 – *at Utah State 

Feb. 3 – *WYOMING

Feb. 7 – *at Air Force

Feb. 14 – *NEVADA

Feb. 17 – *GRAND CANYON

Feb. 21 – *at Colorado State

Feb. 24 – *UTAH STATE

Feb. 28 – *at New Mexico

March 3 – *at Boise State

March 7 – *UNLV

Note: home games are listed in ALL CAPS

+ - exhibition; ^ - Players Era Festival (Las Vegas, Nev.); # - Naismith Hall of Fame Series (Phoenix, Ariz.); * - Mountain West game

Bernie Wilson
BERNIE WILSON

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.

