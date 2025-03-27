Should San Diego State target Cal State Northridge wing in the transfer portal?
In the last week, San Diego State has seen starters Nick Boyd and Magoon Gwath enter the transfer porta,l while guard Miles Byrd has put his name into the NBA Draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.
The trio were San Diego State’s three leading scorers from the 2024-25 season, leaving questions marks with the Aztecs' roster heading into next season. San Diego State is set to return six scholarship players in addition to incoming freshman Tae Simmons. Of that group, Reese Waters and Thokbor Majak spent this past season redshirting, though expectations for both next season are quite different.
Waters spent his first three seasons at USC, earning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year in 2022-23. He played in every game for San Diego State in 2023-24, starting 23 while averaging 10 points and four rebounds per game. His return from a stress fracture in his foot will provide the Aztecs with a significant boost next year. Majak is a raw offensive prospect who spent his first season on campus redshirting. The seven-footer was born in South Sudan before playing his high school ball at Dream City Christian in Arizona.
With San Diego State needing scoring whether or not Miles Byrd returns, Cal State Northridge transfer Marcus Adams Jr. could be an attractive option. Playing at Narbonne High in Harbor City, California, Adams was the Los Angeles City Section Player of the Year in 2023. A four-star prospect ranked No. 51 nationally by 247Sports, Adams Jr. enrolled at Kansas before departing a week later. He then transferred to BYU and played in one game during the 2023-24 season.
Adams Jr. transferred to Cal State Northridge prior to this past season and quickly began to show his scoring ability. He played in 32 games for the Matadors, starting 20 while averaging 16 points and five rebounds per game on 53 percent shooting. Adams Jr. led the conference in effective field goal percentage and shot 40 percent from three-point range. He reached the 20-point mark 11 times, scoring 28 points against UC Davis and 25 against Utah Tech.
During his early time in the portal, Adams Jr. has reportedly heard from Stanford, SMU, Utah State, Colorado State and several others. Will San Diego State be next in their search to put together next season’s roster?