Should San Diego State target former USC guard commit?
One of the nation’s top high school basketball players reopened his commitment on Tuesday, likely putting a wrinkle in the plans of several teams as they work toward building their roster for the 2025-26 season.
Elzie Harrington, a 6-foot-5 guard out of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, decommitted from USC on Tuesday afternoon. A four-star recruit ranked No. 68 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings, Harrington had been committed to USC since late December.
Harrington averaged between 13 and 16 points per game during all four of his varsity seasons with the Braves. Across 113 career games, he averaged 15 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals per game while shooting 35 percent from three-point range. He helped the Braves to a victory over San Ramon Valley as a junior, capturing the CIF State Division 1 title in Sacramento.
This past June, Harrington announced his commitment to Harvard. It was a significant commitment for an Ivy League schools that has struggled to land top recruits and even more so in the era of NIL. Harrington’s commitment to the Crimson lasted six months before he flipped to USC and now finds himself looking around once again.
San Diego State is likely looking at adding one more scholarship player towards next season’s roster, pending the decisions of both Miles Byrd and Magoon Gwath. Both players are not in the transfer portal but will go through the NBA Draft process over the coming months and will have until June 15 to remove their names to maintain their collegiate eligibility. Additionally, San Diego State is not expected to lose any players from their current roster with two weeks remaining before the college basketball transfer portal closes.
Assuming that San Diego State rolls into next season with 12 scholarship players on the roster, the Aztecs will need to decide where they look to fill from for the final spot. Rebounding was a weakness that last season that they would like to address though the current group of six frontcourt players may be set. When it comes to the backcourt, San Diego State added point guard Sean Newman Jr. from the transfer portal and will welcome back All-Mountain West guard Reese Waters next season after he missed all of 2024-25 with a foot injury. Starting spots will be hard to come by as the Aztecs decide how to fill out next year’s team in the coming weeks and months.
