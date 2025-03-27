Should San Diego State target San Diego Center in the transfer portal?
The work is underway as San Diego State attempts to navigate the college basketball portal.
After advancing to their fifth consecutive NCAA tournament, San Diego State was eliminated by North Carolina in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. Since that loss just over a week ago, the Aztecs have lost four players to the portal including starters Nick Boyd and Magoon Gwath. The Aztecs also graduated three players they added from last offseason’s portal and learned of guard Miles Byrd’s intentions to put his name in the NBA Draft on Tuesday night.
Regardless of Byrd’s decision to remain in the draft or return to San Diego State, which could come as late as June 16, the Aztecs need to supplement their roster heading into the 2025-26 season. Rebounding was a surprising weakness for San Diego State this season that only got worse when seven-footer Magoon Gwath missed several games late in the season. The Aztecs will certainly want to address that need with one of their available spots on next season’s roster.
San Diego State graduated forward Jared Coleman-Jones and lost forward Magoon Gwath to the transfer portal. Pharoah Compton, Miles Heide, incoming freshman Tae Simmons and seven-footer Thokbor Majak, who redshirted this season, are projected to be San Diego State’s four big men.
Last offseason, the Aztecs added Wayne McKinney from crosstown University of San Diego for his final season of eligibility. Could they do the same this year with senior center Steven Jamerson II. A native of Los Angeles who played at Crespi High, Jamerson has one season of eligibility remaining after playing three seasons for the Toreros.
Jamerson started 61 games at San Diego including 54 over the past two seasons. The six-foot-ten, 210-pound big man averaged 10 points and eight rebounds per game this season, doing his damage in the painted area. In more than 1,600 career minutes, he’s yet to shoot from three-point range. He led the West Coast Conference in offensive rebound percentage and was seventh nationally. Jamerson also finished inside the top 15 in the conference in both block percentage and steal percentage.
With San Diego State looking to fill several spots next season, Jamerson could be a name the Aztecs inquire about with size and rebounding at a premium.
