Should San Diego State target UC Riverside guard in the transfer portal?
The college basketball transfer portal is open, and San Diego State is on the hunt.
The Aztecs lost four players to the transfer in the first few days of the portal being open in addition to graduating three players who saw consistent minutes in 2024-25. In addition, redshirt sophomore Miles Byrd announced his intentions to enter the 2025 NBA Draft on Tuesday night, doing so while maintaining his collegiate eligibility. Byrd had previously stated last month that if he does return to college, it will be at San Diego State.
Starters Nick Boyd and Magoon Gwath are gone while Miles Byrd has decided to test the draft waters. That trio comprised San Diego State’s three leading scorers in 2024-25, leading head coach Brian Dutcher and staff to address needs through the transfer portal.
A player who may fit San Diego State’s wish list is UC Riverside transfer guard Barrington Hargress. Hargress entered the transfer portal on Tuesday after spending three seasons in the Big West. The six-foot tall Hargress averaged 18 points, five rebounds and four assists during his senior season at Heritage Christian High School in Northridge, California, the same school as incoming Aztec recruit Tae Simmons.
Hargress spent his first season at UC Riverside redshirting. Last season, he played in 34 games, starting 30 on his way to being named Big West Rookie of the Year. He averaged 13 points, five assists and three rebounds per game while shooting 41 percent from the field. He took a big step forward this season, averaging 20 points and four assists per game. He was named to the Big West 1st team while finishing 10th nationally in scoring. Hargress had a career-high 40 points against UC San Diego, scored 31 points in an overtime win at Colorado State and finished in double figures in 32 of 34 games.
College basketball reporter Adam Zagoria shared that St. John’s and Seton Hall have both expressed interest in Hargress during his early time in the portal. San Diego State seemingly will need to add at least three players out of the portal this cycle and possibly more depending on ongoing movement. Last year, San Diego State forward Elijah Saunders entered the transfer portal two days before it closed, eventually choosing to play at Virginia with a mid-six figures NIL agreement. The next month will be crucial as the Aztecs work to keep their current roster intact while adding pieces to make another NCAA tournament run in 2025-26.
