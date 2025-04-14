Should San Diego State target UC San Diego guard in the transfer portal?
San Diego State continues to poke around the transfer portal looking to fill another scholarship on next season’s basketball team.
The Aztecs continue to put the pieces together, with several additions having already come together during the first few weeks of the college basketball transfer portal. San Diego State added commitments from point guard Sean Newman Jr. and forward Jeremiah Oden who will spend their final collegiate seasons with the Aztecs.
San Diego State also received massive news when redshirt freshman forward Magoon Gwath removed his name from the portal. Gwath will either play for the Aztecs next season or keep his name in the NBA Draft. Miles Byrd, San Diego State’s third leading scorer from this past season has joined Gwath in testing the NBA Draft waters, hoping to earn an invite to next month’s NBA Draft combine in Chicago.
With San Diego State possibly on the hunt to find a guard to add to next season’s team, UC San Diego graduate transfer Hayden Gray could be an option. The San Diego native played the last two seasons for UC San Diego, helping the Tritons advance to the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history last month. Gray averaged 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals this past season, leading the nation in steals. He also led the country in steal percentage and defensive win shares. An All-Big West selection following the season, Gray was named conference defensive player of the year. He was also a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
Gray started all 68 games he played in during his two seasons with the Tritons. He spent his first two seasons at Azusa Pacific, quickly jumping in to start 27 games as a true freshman. He was second on the team in minutes as a freshman and started all 30 games as a sophomore, earning All-PacWest honors after averaging 10 points, four assists and three rebounds.
Prior to college, Gray played spent his high school career at Santa Fe Christian in Solana Beach, California. Gray averaged 20 points, five rebounds and five assists as a senior, helping the Eagles beat Capistrano Valley for the CIF Southern California D1-A title.
