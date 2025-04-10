Should San Diego State target UC Santa Barbara’s Cole Anderson in the transfer portal?
The college basketball transfer portal has been open for several weeks and experienced players from across the country continue to add their names leading up to the closing of the portal on April 22. UC Santa Barbara’s Cole Anderson is among the recent names to enter, looking for his final home at the college level.
A 6-foot-4 shooting guard, Anderson played in 127 games over four seasons for the Gauchos, making 67 starts. He averaged eight points per game over his four seasons and sits at 990 career points. Known as one of the nation’s best shooters, Anderson shot 47.4 percent as a senior and made 43.2 percent over 542 attempts in his career.
Anderson started all 34 games for the Gauchos this past season. He’s made five three-pointers or more in a game 12 times including this season’s 29-point performance against Cal State Fullerton. Anderson shot 9-14 from the field while also adding four rebounds and four assists. He shot 92 percent from the free throw line this season and is an 86 percent shooter from the stripe for his career.
A prolific scorer in high school at Clovis West in the Fresno area, Anderson chose UC Santa Barbara in the summer before his senior year. San Diego State was among the double digit offers that he received during his recruitment. He finished his high school career with 2,730 points which was second most in Central Section history at the time of graduation. One of the best three-point shooters in California high school history, Anderson made 464 during his time at Clovis West while shooting 39.7 percent or better during all four varsity seasons.
With one season of eligibility remaining, Anderson will be a hot commodity for teams looking to add an experienced player with elite shooting ability. San Diego State accomplished several offseason goals in the college basketball transfer portal last week and can now focus on their final few target areas moving towards next season. The Aztecs added two players with one season of eligibility left in forward Jeremiah Oden and guard Sean Newman Jr.
San Diego State also got the news that star forward Magoon Gwath was withdrawing his name from the transfer portal. Gwath will continue to work through the NBA Draft process in the coming months alongside teammate Miles Byrd. The two players have until mid-June to announce their decision to return to school or keep their names in the draft.
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
• San Diego State’s Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun and Justin Hastings to compete in 2025 Masters Tournament
• Should San Diego State target former USC guard commit?
• Should San Diego State target Xavier forward in the transfer portal?
• San Diego State transfer Demarshay Johnson Jr. commits to Long Beach State