Should San Diego State target UConn guard in the transfer portal?
San Diego State has had a busy week in the transfer portal as head coach Brian Dutcher and staff work to put together their roster for the 2025-26 season.
The Aztecs secured a commitment from forward Jeremiah Oden on Monday, a sixth-year senior who’s had previous stops at Wyoming, DePaul and Charlotte. Redshirt freshman forward Magoon Gwath rejoined the group on Tuesday night, removing his name from the college basketball transfer portal despite offers from schools such as Kentucky and Michigan. Gwath continues to test the NBA Draft waters over the coming month alongside Miles Byrd while the duo maintains the collegiate eligibility.
San Diego State was able to snag a point guard from the portal on Wednesday morning when Sean Newman Jr. announced his commitment to San Diego State, fitting in as a replacement following Nick Boyd’s entrance into the portal. Newman Jr., a native of Los Angeles, was third in the nation this past season in assists. He averaged 10 points and eight assists per game at Louisiana Tech in 2024-25, his second season with the Bulldogs.
With San Diego State still on the lookout for another player to add to next season’s roster, UConn transfer guard Aiden Mahaney could be a possible fit for the Aztecs. Known as one of the nation’s best shooters coming out of Campolindo High School in Moraga, California, Mahaney signed with hometown St. Mary’s over offers from the likes of Stanford and Arizona. He was a two-time All-West Coast Conference selection with the Gaels, averaging 14 points per game while knocking down 157 three-pointers over two seasons.
Mahaney entered the transfer portal following his sophomore season and quickly committed to UConn. He played in 35 games for the Huskies but struggled to find a rhythm, averaging 4.5 points per game while shooting 38 percent from the field. Mahaney is back in the portal for the second consecutive offseason, looking for a home for his final collegiate season.
San Diego State assistant coach Dave Velasquez appeared on AM 760 with “Jon and Jim” on Wednesday and spoke about the return of Magoon Gwath and how the Aztecs are navigating the transfer portal. Velasquez noted that he expects the Aztecs to have 12 scholarship players next season, as has been the case in recent seasons under Brian Dutcher.
As the roster currently sits, that would leave one current opening. Whether that is a player via the transfer portal or a late commitment from the high school ranks remains to be seen.