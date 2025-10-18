Slow start dooms San Diego State in basketball exhibition vs. UCLA
San Diego State can — and will — tell itself that it was just an exhibition.
It’s just that it was against No. 12 UCLA, in front of paying fans in San Diego for the first time in 34 years, and the Aztecs got off to such a slow start that they couldn’t recover. They ended up losing 67-60 in front of 9,500 fans at Viejas Arena on Friday night.
The Aztecs weren’t at full strength. Magoon Gwath, the 7-foot defensive star, didn’t play because he’s still recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in late April and guard Miles Byrd had limited minutes as he bounces back from an abdominal strain.
Again, it was an exhibition in mid-October, with the regular-season opener still nearly three weeks away, so the Aztecs know what they need to work on.
These two teams have met in closed-door scrimmages several times in past seasons, but thanks to an NCAA rule change this year, teams are able to play exhibitions in October that are open to paying fans. The proceeds benefited NIL efforts at both schools.
What happened
UCLA raced to a 17-0 lead as the Aztecs had 10 turnovers in the first seven minutes. Sean Newman Jr. scored the Aztecs’ first points on a 3-pointer with 12:19 left before halftime.
After missing their first 10 shots, the Aztecs then made 7 of 16 the rest of the first half, which ended with UCLA leading 39-23.
San Diego State outshot UCLA 57.1 percent (16-of-28) to 34.8 percent (8-of-23) in the second half. For the game, SDSU outshot the Bruins 42.6 percent (23-of-54) to 40.8 percent (20-of-49).
Individual stats
Every available scholarship player got in for the Aztecs.
In a good sign for the Aztecs, Reese Dixon-Waters — who missed all of last season with a foot injury — scored 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting from the free throw line. He also had two steals, one assist and one block.
Taj DeGourville scored 10 points while Pharaoh Compton and Jeremiah Oden had six apiece.
Byrd, who, like Gwath, withdrew from the NBA Draft process to return for another year, was rusty in his 20-plus minutes. He made only 1 of 6 field goals, including missing all five 3-pointers he took, for just two points.
What’s next
Gwath has been cleared for some drills in practice and coach Brian Dutcher says only that the Aztecs expect to see the big man sometime in November. He was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year despite missing the last four regular-season games with a knee injury.
SDSU hosts San Diego in another exhibition on Oct. 29 and opens the regular season at home against Long Beach State on Nov. 4.