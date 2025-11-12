Southern California small forward signs with San Diego State basketball
San Diego State’s basketball program announced Wednesday that three-star wing Zach White has signed an athletic aid agreement that begins with the 2026-27 school year.
White, from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, was the program’s first commitment from the class of 2026, which he announced in early September. He chose the Aztecs over several other West Coast schools, including Washington, Cal, Loyola Marymount and Mountain West rivals New Mexico, UNLV and Nevada.
Who is Zach White?
White, a 6-foot-6, 165-pound wing who is a composite three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He’s ranked No. 20 in the state and No. 57 at his position nationally. Rivals rates him No. 31 in California and No. 64 in the nation at his position.
He is a three-year letterman who has played in 106 high school games. White enters his senior season after averaging 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals as a junior. In his career, he’s averaged 9.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals.
Notre Dame High has gone 86-22 in White’s three seasons, including 17-4 in Mission League action, and has earned a No. 23 preseason ranking. Notre Dame won the Division I state championship in his freshman year and reached the Division I regional semifinal his sophomore season. Moving to the Open Division last year, White helped lead them to the regional final.
White’s high school teammates have included Duke’s Caleb Foster, Gonzaga’s Dusty Stromer, Houston’s Mercy Miller, Rutgers’ Lino Mark and the nation’s top recruit, Tyron Stokes.
What his coach says
White has the kind of team-first work ethic that Dutcher and his staff look for .
“People have a misunderstanding what kind of player leads to winning, and Zach only does things that lead to winning, and it’s not flashy and it’s not something for a mixtape,” Notre Dame coach Matt Sargeant told the Los Angeles Times. “If you know basketball and you’re really watching the game, all he’s doing is affecting winning. It’s his defense, it’s his communication, it’s his rebounding. He’s constantly doing stuff that helps us win basketball games.”
After committing to the Aztecs, White told 247Sports: "I decided to commit here because of the coaching staff and the bond they have built here. I felt like they were the best fit for me and I will be able to grow here. The school is in a great environment and has an amazing bond."
What’s next
The Aztecs currently have a nice mix of experience and youth. They’re off to a 2-0 start under Dutcher, who on Sunday earned his 200th win as SDSU’s head coach. The Aztecs are the unanimous choice to win the title in their final season in the Mountain West before jumping to the new-look Pac-12.