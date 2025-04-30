Utah State transfer Deyton Albury commits to New Mexico
Fifth-year senior point guard Deyton Albury made the news official on Tuesday night, announcing his commitment to New Mexico.
Albury, a Utah State transfer, gives New Mexico a veteran presence at the point guard position as well as premium shooting from the perimeter. Albury, who chose the Lobos over finalist USC, spent two seasons at junior college and his junior season at Queens University in North Carolina prior to last year.
Albury played in 34 games this past season for the Aggies while starting 23. He averaged eight points and two assists across 19 minutes per game while shooting 43 percent from three-point range. While playing the prior season at Queens in the Atlantic Sun, Albury started 28 games for the Royals. Albury led Queens in assists at four per game while also averaging 17 points and six rebounds.
Originally from the Bahamas, Albury was an All-Atlantic Sun selection during his junior season at Queens and took home conference newcomer of the year honors. He spent two seasons at Chipola Junior College in Florida, breaking out in his second season. He averaged 11 points, five rebounds and three assists per game for one of the nation’s top-ranked junior college teams.
New Mexico had its roster decimated following the loss of head coach Richard Pitino to Xavier shortly after the Lobos' season ended in the NCAA tournament. Pitino brought two of New Mexico’s top players, Filip Borovicanin and Jovan Milicevic, with him to Xavier while reigning Mountain West Conference Player of the Year Donovan Dent (UCLA) led a group that headed to other schools, including Tru Washington (Miami) and Braden Applehans (Drake).
Head coach Eric Olen and staff have reloaded the new look roster throughout April, now with 10 commitments following the addition of Albury from the transfer portal. The Lobos have also added Luke Haupt (Point Loma Nazarene), JT Rock (Iowa State), Chris Howell (UC San Diego), Milos Vincentic (UC San Diego), Kevin Patton (USC) and Kallai Patton (USC) from the portal. They reeled in junior college standout Antonio Chol while also signing high school recruits Jake Hall and Uriah Tenette, who followed the staff over from UC San Diego.
Olen moved quickly to get his staff in place during the important month of April. He brought three assistants, Tom Tankelewicz, Sam Stapleton and Mikey Howell, with him from the Tritons while going outside of the program to add Mike Roberts (UTEP) and Michael Wilder (UC Irvine).