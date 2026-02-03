What Brian Dutcher said as San Diego State looks to bounce back, stay atop Mountain West

San Diego State is still in first place in the Mountain West, just not all by themselves.

The Aztecs look to bounce back from the disappointment of a 71-66 loss at Utah State on Saturday when they host Wyoming on Tuesday night at Viejas Arena. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

Playing another game as soon as possible is the best antidote for the Aztecs (15-6, 9-2 MW), who will look to beat Wyoming (13-9, 4-7) for the 18th straight time on Steve Fisher Court.

“Obviously we’re excited after losing a game to get back on the floor. We don't want to dwell on the Utah State game too long,” Dutcher said on Monday. “Obviously, we played a pretty good game at Utah State, but we didn't close the last five minutes. We didn't play as well as we needed to to get a road win. So, we're excited to get back home in front of a Viejas Arena crowd and find a way to stay in first place. That's the key. We have Air Force this weekend, then we have our bye week. Hopefully, we’ll find a way to compete at a high level and then get back to full strength after the bye week. Hopefully, we’ll find a way to compete at a high level and then get back to full strength after the bye week.”

Here are the highlights of Dutcher’s news conference:

Dutcher on when Elzie Harrington and Magoon Gwath will return from injuries

“I'm not sure that will happen, but that's what we're hoping for after our bye. They're both making progress obviously. Elzie wants to play now but he's got some lower leg pain that we want to make sure that we give a chance to heal, feel better before we just throw him out there. Magoon’s hip, he's progressing. But we'll go another week or so and have them re-evaluated by the doctors. You know me, I'm not going to play guys and jeopardize their health in order for them to play. So both guys I want to make sure are feeling good, the doctor's clear to play, and if that happens, we'll have them both on the floor for the stretch drive.”

Dutcher on having a week off

“Yeah. I mean, we've gone a long stretch without any break. So, we're going five, six, seven, eight days in a row, which is sometimes what it seems like and the kids are fatiguing. And I told them, they've reached February basketball. We have five weeks left in the regular season and we have to kick it to another level and that happens in practice. And so you have to understand we've been going since June, since June, July, August, September, October, November, December, January. That's a long stretch. And so right now I want them to sense the urgency of the season almost being finished and to kick it into another gear. And so hopefully that will happen.”

Dutcher on the rematch against Wyoming

“They’re coming off a really good win in the Border War against Colorado State. So they're feeling good about themselves and you watch the tape of the first game and they had some open shots that didn't go in. So if we run into a night like Colorado State did, where they make 12 threes, it'll be a challenge. So, we have to make sure we do a good job of protecting the paint yet getting out and contesting all their 3-point shots.”

Dutcher on the emphasis on rebounding

“Yeah, Utah State beat us by 15 on the glass and that was a huge difference in the game. So, we've become better at rebounding. But there's another level we have to get to if we want to be the team we say we want to be.”

