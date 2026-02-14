What Brian Dutcher, San Diego State players said ahead of Nevada matchup

San Diego State could have a big Saturday night at Viejas Arena.

Big man Magoon Gwath is expected back on the court after missing six games with a hip flexor injury, and a win against Nevada would boost the Aztecs back into a tie with Utah State atop the Mountain West standings. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Aztecs (17-6, 11-2 MW) and Wolf Pack (17-7, 9-4) both had midweek byes and will be playing for the first time in a week. SDSU is one-half game behind Utah State in the race for the regular-season title. With the Aggies hosting Memphis in a non-conference game, a win against Nevada would give the Aztecs a share of the lead.

SDSU is going for a series sweep after winning 73-68 at Nevada on Jan. 6.

“This game will be like a race,” SDSU coach Brian Dutcher said Friday. “Both teams are very good offensively. Nevada has lost one game at home this year, which was to the Aztecs, so I'm sure they're looking for a measure of payback. Both teams are coming off a bye week, so we'll see if they've added anything new offensively, and we'll see if we add a player or two back.

“Whether Magoon can come back tomorrow, that's the thought. Elzie (Harrington) is probably another week out, and he wants to play, and he probably could play, but we'll give him another week to try to heal up, and then hopefully have him back after these next two games. We’re excited to get back on the floor. The rest did us good. Now we’ll see if our timing’s where it needs to be as we play a very good Nevada team tomorrow.”

Harrington has missed four games with a leg injury.

Here are the highlights of Dutcher and the players’ news conference.

Dutcher on what he expects from Nevada

“Nevada always does such a great job with set plays. With a week off, I know there's going to be two or three things they run tomorrow that we haven't seen all year, and that's just the nature of the game. We've worked on some things too. It's always fun playing a team after a bye week to see what they've added, and usually, whatever they've added, they do in the first play or two of the game to try to surprise you. So we'll know what it is right away. I'll just look down the bench and nod my head if they have success with it.”

Dutcher on how the team perseveres through injuries

“We've done a good job as a program and coaching staff, where we don't obsess over who's not playing. We turn all our energy into who's capable of playing, and get that group ready to play. Magoon (Gwath) has missed a lot over the last two years; we’ve played a lot of minutes without him. I know we're a better team with him, so hopefully he comes back, gets his timing and his rhythm back right away, and will make a big difference down the stretch this season.”

Junior forward Miles Heide on how the bye week has impacted the team’s game readiness

“We've been able to refocus and do some more live situation stuff in practice. Regrouping and getting back to our basics has been the theme of the week.” On the benefits of playing Nevada the second time around: “We definitely know their scouts better. We know their tendencies, but they have Vaughn Weems coming back, and we didn't play him in the first game. We’re getting the grasp of their full roster, and learning what we have to do to get the win.”

Junior guard BJ Davis on how the team is preparing for Saturday’s game

“Last time, Nevada started out pretty hot, so we were trailing to start the game. This time around, we just want to be more locked in defensively, knowing what guys can get off, and putting the game plan in place to stop them and shut the water off a bit.”

Davis on the encouragement the team gives each other

“If my team is encouraged and willing to give it their all, then we have a great shot at winning. I just want to encourage my teammates, and that’s going to bring the best out of me. If I keep pouring into them and bringing them up, it will be good for everybody.”

