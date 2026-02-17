What Brian Dutcher, San Diego State players said before Grand Canyon rematch

Grand Canyon has had San Diego State’s number during a brief series, including a gut-punch of a victory on Jan. 21 in Phoenix, when the Mountain West newcomers took a last-second, 70-69 win against the Aztecs in their raucous gym.

The Aztecs (18-6, 12-2 MW) can get that one back when they host the Lopes (16-9, 9-5) on Tuesday night at Viejas Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

“This is one of the first payback games we have,” coach Brian Dutcher said Monday. “We'll see if we can pay it back or not. It's easy to say and hard to do. Grand Canyon is dynamic. They score the ball at an elite level. They're third in the conference defensively, and they're going to present great challenges.

“Everybody thinks that we let one slip away, or they were lucky to win. They would argue they were ahead by double digits late in the game, and the Aztecs shouldn't even have had a chance to win the game in the first place.”

GCU leads the series 5-1. The teams are 1-1 on Steve Fisher Court.

Grand Canyon head coach Bryce Drew. | Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

SDSU will look to jump a half game ahead of Utah State atop the MW standings, with the Aggies set to return to action on Wednesday night against Boise State.

Here are the highlights of Dutcher and the players’ news conference:

Dutcher on the matchup

“These are two really good teams. Their guards, Brian Moore Jr, Jaden Henley and Makaih Williams, are dynamic. Efe Demirel is a real inside threat, and then Nana Owusu-Anane hit three threes against us and is dangerous from the perimeter, along with rebounding and steals. This is going to be a tremendous challenge here tomorrow night at Viejas.”

Dutcher on emotions against Grand Canyon

“You let the emotions go when you play at home. With an older team, which we have in a lot of the positions, I don't think they get carried away, because they have great respect for Grand Canyon and the talent and season they've had. It's not like we're just going to go out there and think we're going to play harder and win. We have to play better to win. We have to be better offensively against a really good defensive team. We have to continue to rebound at a high level, and we're going to have to play a really good game. We just can't come out and play and win. We're going to have to play well to win here tomorrow night.”

Dutcher on Magoon Gwath’s return

“He would tell you he's got the two-pound knee brace off, and he's moving better. Even when he was putting up numbers, there was the game at Wyoming, then the game after that here, where three minutes into the game, he turns to the bench and asks to come out because his hip was hurting. He's been dealing with injuries all year, and knock on wood, hopefully we can keep him healthy. When you're rehabbing your knee all that time, and you're favoring that side of your body, you run the risk of putting strain on the rest of your body, and I think that's what probably happened. As we hopefully get him back to good health, his play will continue to elevate itself.”

Sophomore guard Taj DeGourville on the rematch with Grand Canyon

“It's going to be a different game. We’re going out there with a new mindset. We can't be mad that they beat us. We can channel that energy into this game. We didn't forget about that loss. We're going to have a lot of energy tomorrow. It's going to be a good game.”

DeGourville on what has led to the team’s improved play of late

“Connectivity. We’ve all got each other's backs out there. We bond through war every night. We’re closer and closer through that.”

DeGourville on the men’s and women’s teams having big home games this week

“It's good. The women are doing well right now. We're doing well right now, so we just have to keep it going. Aztec basketball is the thing to see on campus. It's good for the school.”

