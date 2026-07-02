What the Pac-12's Las Vegas tournament announcement means for San Diego State

The reborn Pac-12 Conference had a welcoming gift to schools and their fans on its first official day of business — an announcement that the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are returning to Las Vegas.

The Pac-12 and its partners, MGM Resorts and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, announced a two-year deal to hold the tournaments at the MGM Grand Garden Arena starting with the 2026-27 season.



The men’s and women’s tournaments will begin on Tuesday, March 9, 2027, with each one featuring eight games over five days.

Playing the tournament in a neutral arena will no doubt be a welcome change for the San Diego State Aztecs and the other four teams from the Mountain West that officially joined the Pac-12 on Wednesday. They didn’t like the fact that the MW tournament was played at the Thomas & Mack Center, the home of the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels. The playing court itself was changed for the tourney, but the arena itself was still UNLV’s home.

The other former MW teams now in the Pac-12 are Boise State, Utah State, Fresno State and Colorado State. They join legacy teams Washington State and Oregon State, and fellow newcomers Texas State and Gonzaga.

What this means for the Aztecs

The Aztecs’ final game of last season was a loss to Utah State in the MW tournament championship game. They missed out on the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament, and were then left out of the field altogether on Selection Sunday because of a weak resume. It was the first time in six seasons they missed March Madness.

Tournament highlights

With nine teams for basketball in the rebuilt conference, there will be a play-in game on the first day between the Nos. 8 and 9 seeds. The two highest seeds get a double bye into the semifinal round while the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds get a bye into the quarterfinals.

Games in the women’s tournament will precede men’s games each day.

"Bringing the next era of the Pac-12 and our basketball tournaments back to Las Vegas and the MGM Grand Garden Arena is a testament to the strength of our teams and brands,” Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement. "With combined dates and new formats for both our men's and women's events, our rich basketball legacy meets transformation with exciting new energy. We look forward to creating all-new memories for our student-athletes and fans by continuing to work with great partners in MGM Resorts and the LVCVA."

TV coverage

The first seven games, through four rounds. of the men’s tournament will be broadcast nationally on USA Network, with the title game being shown by CBS and streamed on Paramount+. On the women’s side, the semifinals and title game will be on The CW. TV information for the first five games, though three rounds, will be released later.

Tournament history

The Pac-12 held its men’s tournament in Las Vegas from 2013-24, including at the MGM Grand Garden Arena from 2013-16. The women’s tournament was played in Las Vegas from 2019-24, including at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2019 and 2024.