What San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher and players said ahead of Utah State showdown

San Diego State heads back on the road to face Utah State in what’s easily the biggest game so far in the Mountain West season.

The Aztecs (15-5, 9-1) look to hold onto sole possession of first place when it visits Utah State (17-3, 8-2) in a rare Saturday morning game at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan.

The Aztecs have a one-game lead over Utah State and New Mexico heading into the second half of the conference schedule.

“We’re excited to get back on the practice court and get ready for a very good Utah State team in Logan. We know how hard it is to play there, but we are excited for the opportunity. It feels like we have a chance to steal one. We know they come back to us later in the year, so holding home court for both teams is very important. I know we'll get their best effort.”

Tipoff is at 10 a.m. PT and the game will air on CBS.

Here are the highlights of Dutcher and the players’ news conference:

Dutcher on Utah State

“They're dynamic. They score the ball at a really high level. They play a confusing defense, a switching man, a matchup zone, whatever you want to call it. You have to be prepared for both. We have to keep them in the half-court. We can't let them get running in their own building, and usually that means we have to take extra good care of the ball. We can't have live ball turnovers. It's hard to run if we're scoring or if we're booting it out of bounds. With any live ball turnover, we're susceptible to being run on.”

Dutcher on what he liked from the Colorado State game

“We extended the lead, which is good to see, and we did it at both ends of the floor. Our defense was solid, and we shot a good percentage, again in the 50s, and took care of the ball. When all those things happen, when the defense is as good as it is, and then we play at a high level offensively, that's how you get the margin you got.”

Junior guard BJ Davis on moving on after his missed free throw at Grand Canyon

“It was a mental error and fatigue. If that shot goes in, it's a whole different three days. Obviously, I was super frustrated with myself. I did not want to do that at all, and I thought about it for quite some time. You can't let that be the defining factor of your life. I can't say my life is going downhill because of the free throw. That would be silly. You’ve got to be a man about things and just pick it back up and keep going.”

Davis on how to play in tough environments

“Just focus. You can't play in and out of the crowd. If we’re taking it play by play and really being disciplined every play, then we'll separate easily. Being disciplined and playing our brand of basketball for 40 minutes, that's the tough part. It's not the opponent we play. It's just us versus us and not making those small mistakes, allowing them back into the game.”

Davis on Utah State

“Good team, good program, good history. We know what to expect from them. We know what type of heavyweight matchup it’s going to be on Saturday. We’re expecting a physical and fast game.”

Sophomore guard Taj DeGourville on his confidence improving

“The trust is there now. At the beginning of the season, I felt like I was working, still trying to find my way. Now, I feel like I’m in a groove. I feel like the trust is there, and I don’t have to worry about it.”

DeGourville on challenge of playing at Utah State

“It’s just another opportunity for us to go out there, show people what we can do, and show people why we are first in this conference. It's going to be a fun game. I’m expecting us to compete and to win every game.”

DeGourgville on the play of Pharaoh Compton

“The thing I’ve seen most from Pharaoh is just maturity. He's grown off the court and on the court so much. I'm just proud of him. Seeing my brother grow like that is really cool.”

