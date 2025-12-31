What San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher and guard BJ Davis said after 81-68 win at San Jose State

Other than allowing Colby Garland to score a game-high 30 points, the San Diego State Aztecs had a big defensive performance in winning 81-68 at San Jose State on Saturday night.

“I thought our defense was good,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “They shot 29% in the second half and

35% for the game. Offensively, other than the turnovers, we end up shooting 53% from the field for the game, which is really good. We took care of the ball in the second half a little better, but the turnovers were a big concern. They only forced 12 per game and we had 11 at halftime and 16 for the game, but we've been turning it over in practice, so we’ve got to continue to address that.

“Rebounding was a catch-22 because they'd send four to the glass and when they didn't get it, we got fast break layups. When they did get it, they had second chance opportunities, and so they were committed to sending them. I think the fast break baskets we got when they didn't get it were important for the win.”

The Aztecs improved to 8-4 overall and 2-0 in the Mountain West. They host Boise State on Saturday night.

Here are the highlights of Dutcher and the players’ news conference

Dutcher on playing a smaller lineup at the end of the game

“That was just to get some more offensive production and spread the floor with more offensive players. We put a basic ball screen, roll lift, where you lift a low post, and we ran that down the stretch and put BJ Davis at the point and let him get downhill and that's what separated us. Then they pressed us, and they bothered Stanford with the press, but we did a good job attacking the press for threes and layups.”

Dutcher on if he plans to play more of the four-guard lineup

“We played the four-guard lineup last year. We played Miles Byrd at the four. It's just what set plays we can run out of that. Byrd has been in the program long enough. He knows a lot, so it all depends on the game and the situation. Dave Velasquez was asking me to do it earlier, and I held off. With five minutes to go, I thought let's go small down the stretch here. Let BJ play off ball screens and that was the difference in the game.”

Dutcher on what has evolved in BJ Davis’ game

“Experience. As a junior, his third year, this is the year he's supposed to excel, and he is. I said it before. Arguably, BJ might be our most important player, and I'm bringing him off the bench, but I don't think there's a better sixth man right now in the country than BJ. He’s scoring, getting assists, play making, and so he's been dynamic in that role.”

Junior guard BJ Davis on the game overall

“I felt I had the rhythm of the game, but I think I was just more aggressive in the second half and late. When the game was coming down to the wire, we started just picking up the intensity on offense, really just trying to own and dominate the paint.”

Davis on the environment

“I’ve seen this for the past two years. My first year, we won right at the end. Jay Pal made a block to end it. I knew that coming into this place, that it was going to go down to the wire like that. This is a tough place to play, and a tough place to bring energy. We know that we can't pull energy from the crowd, so we’ve got to bring it ourselves. It's usually tough doing that, but we did a good job of it.”

Davis on scoring 15 points in the final 11 minutes

“You just stay patient. Everything will work itself out. If I would have worked myself up over having three points at halftime, I probably wouldn't have had a successful second half. It’s important to stay ready and optimistic for the opportunities that come ahead.”

Davis on holding San Jose State without a field goal for 8:26 late in the second half

“That's huge. I mean, that's Aztec basketball, and that's got to be our staple. If we play defense, the offense will come. And I think our rebounding could have been a little better, and that would have let us run and get easier baskets. Defense and rebounding will spark our offense. It always has. We just have to be focused on that more.”

