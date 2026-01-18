What San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher and players said after beating New Mexico

San Diego State sits alone atop the Mountain West basketball standings after a wild Saturday that started with newcomer Grand Canyon upsetting No. 23 Utah State and ended with the Aztecs blowing a 15-point lead before beating New Mexico 83-79.

“It was a gutty win to put us at the top of the Mountain West,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “Now we go on the road again for two more road games, Grand Canyon, which beat Utah State today, and UNLV. There's no rest, even though we'll take a day off tomorrow, we'll come back Monday, and we'll start preparing for a really good Grand Canyon team on their own court.”

Miles Byrd had a huge game for the Aztecs (13-4, 7-0), with a game-high 21 points plus eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists.

Here are the highlights of Dutcher and the players’ news conference:

Dutcher on turnovers

“It wasn't perfect, and I told them before the game that we cannot have double-digit turnovers. We won the game with 16 turnovers because New Mexico had 17, so I'm sure that's the first thing they're talking about. If we get shots, we're going to score. If they turn over 17, we’ll turn over 16 because both teams fight hard and compete at a high level.”

Dutcher on the teams showing fight

“Some decisions from both teams weren’t what a coach would want, but both teams were able to overcome and continue to compete to the end of the game. Neither team dropped their heads. Both teams competed at a high level, trying to win, and it's hard to win. We were able to win even when BJ [Davis] threw a cross-court pass away in a really critical time of the game, and then he came down and made a basket. You have to put mistakes out of your mind and not dwell on them, or you won't be ready to make the play when it's in your hands.”

Dutcher on the final sequences

“At the end, when [Miles] Heidi made two free throws, I don't know whether they fouled him on purpose. I don't know if they accidentally fouled him or if they fouled him on purpose, but he made them pay. He made two very critical free throws with the game on the line to tie the game, and then Reese [Dixon-Waters] made two critical free throws to make it a two-possession game.

Dutcher on Miles Byrd getting into a defensive groove

“Miles Byrd was phenomenal in the way he affected the game with deflections, steals and blocked shots. He had a couple of fouls where I thought they were pretty close to clean blocks. He was changing a lot of shots at the rim with his defense. Miles is a dynamic player. He can load a stat sheet, and he did that tonight.”

Dutcher on the team’s grit

“It was tough getting a big lead and then not getting it in, watching them make a three, get a steal, and make another three. We watched them come back, fight all the way back, take the lead, and then BJ [Davis] made such a tough shot with contact on the baseline, banked it in, and then [Miles] Heide made two free throws. We have a grit about us. We don't play perfect basketball, but we're tough-minded, and we give ourselves a chance.”

Junior guard Miles Byrd on beating a tough New Mexico team

“It’s the Mountain West. You live for these types of games, these types of atmospheres. This is definitely one of the games that you have circled on the calendar. I'm happy we were able to come in and get a win.”

Byrd on his 21-point performance

“I’ve said it multiple times this year, every time I'm good on the defensive end, it translates to the other side. It gets me in the rhythm. Tonight, three steals, four blocks, it definitely translates from the defensive end to the offensive end.”

Byrd on what the team is learning from the seven-game win streak

“We have a lot of grit, a lot of dogs. One of the things in our huddles is saying, 'Dogs on three.' We have a lot of dogs on our team. The depth and the connectivity are starting to get there. We're starting to click a lot more as a group, and it's showing in our games. We've had some games where it's ugly basketball, but not every game’s going to be the prettiest. As the coaches say, winning is hard, so I’m just happy that we're able to come out and learn through winning.”

Senior guard Reese Dixon-Waters on his nine rebounds

“I think rebounds is a stat I could be selfish with. Steals, blocks, things like that, to help the team win. I was trying to get as even as I could, because Tomislav Buljan had 20 points and 14 rebounds.”

Dixon-Waters on the team hitting its stride

“We're a lot more mature in terms of how we approach our practices and how we look at the little details. We’ve had two games now at home where we've had a lead, and it's diminished. Staying together has a big impact.”

Dixon-Waters on winning 10 out of their last 11 games

“We’ve still got a long way to go, but we're doing pretty well right now. This isn't the top. This isn't where we're trying to be. We're trying to get better.”

