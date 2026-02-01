What San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher, players said after losing marquee matchup at Utah State

Blowing an 11-point lead in the first half, getting outrebounded by 15 and missing several key shots down the stretch at Utah State kept the San Diego State Aztecs from keeping sole possession of first place in the Mountain West.

The Aztecs were overtaken in the closing minutes by the Aggies and lost 71-66 in Logan on Saturday. That dropped the Aztecs into a first-place tie with Utah State at 9-2 in the MW. New Mexico had a chance to join them if it won at San Jose State on Saturday night.

“It was a hard-fought game. I told the guys that they’ve got to get over it quickly,” coach Brian Dutcher said.

“We had open shots that we didn't make, and they're hard to get against this team. They’re a good defensive team, but everybody on the team had their shot. BJ Davis

tucked a couple ball screens in, had that little mid-range jump shot, uncontested, but it didn't go in. He had a corner three, uncontested, that didn't go in. We ran Reese Dixon-Waters down the baseline for an uncontested three, and he played great, didn't go in. Jeremiah Oden had a step-in open three didn't go in. At some level, when you play a good team, you have to make enough shots to win. That's the difference.”

Here are the highlights of Dutcher and the players’ news conference:

Dutcher on the Aggies

“MJ Collins, who we did a great job on all game, found a way for two threes late in the game. They made shots. Unfortunately, I didn't like the way we let them get downhill to the rim late in the game. With that being said, we took two guys that are averaging 17 points per game in conference, held one to 12 and one to eight. That's pretty good defensive effort.”

Dutcher on the defensive game plan

“It was to stay attached to MJ Collins and keep Mason Falslev from getting to the basket on the drive and run into a night where he's not making threes because he's capable. Karson Templin is a good player, and he hit a couple of threes and we didn't dare him. We contested late. He's not a guy that you're looking at saying he's going to make two. He's made two in games, but he might go several games without making multiple 3-pointers, and then he runs into a night where he goes two-of-two against us. He's a good player. He's got big swagger.”

Dutcher on lost chances

“We had an opportunity to steal one on the road. We didn't get it done. We can't obsess about it and dwell on it. I think the number one stat in the game was rebounding. We got outrebounded by 15 and that was the difference in the game.”

Dutcher on the last nine games of Mountain West play

“It's interesting because it's taken until the second half for us to play one game against Utah State, and New Mexico hasn't played them yet. We're 10 games into the season. They've got two left with New Mexico, another one with us, another one with Grand Canyon, another with Nevada. Everybody's got a lot of work to do. There's a lot of basketball left in this conference, and it’ll be fun to watch down the stretch. Our biggest thing is to get healthy, physically and mentally, and then get our guys back that are out. Hopefully that happens.”

Senior guard Reese Dixon-Waters on coming back in after his injury

“It's probably my last time in this building. I was frustrated losing that. I really came back because I want to be out there, probably being a competitor. I just want to be out there every moment I can and help the team win.”

Dixon-Waters on leading late in the game

“It’s frustrating. In a way, I'm at a loss for words because I feel like we had that game all the way until the last five minutes, but I think we just let up on the gas. We messed up on a lot of defensive rotations, a lot of them having to do with me. It's even more frustrating when it's on me. I’ve got to watch the film and just get better.”

Dixon-Waters on playing short-handed

“We don't ever want anybody out. As a player, when somebody goes down, in a way, you want to be that next man up. I remember I did when I was at USC. Somebody went down. I would never want that, but I knew it was time for me to step up and take their place or do more. I think we have guys that are hungry and ready to be out there. I can't wait to have Elzie Harrington and Magoon Gwath back. We have a deep team. We have dudes that step up and make plays.”

