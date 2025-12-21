What San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher and the players said after loss to No. 1 Arizona

A lot of numbers jumped out at San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher after a 68-45 loss to No. 1 Arizona on Saturday night.

None were bigger, though, than the Wildcats outrebounding the Aztecs 52-28.

“Rebounding was the key to the game. Obviously, everyone sees that our initial defense was pretty good in the first half. The offensive rebounds were seven to eight in the first half, so when we did get stops, we rebounded the ball,” Dutcher said. “In the second half, they finished with 20 offensive rebounds, so when we got stops, we didn't rebound the ball. I think we got as many stops, but they got more second chance opportunities. Free throws were even in the first half, then in the second half, we didn't get to the line. We could have been there a month and not reached the bonus in the second half. So, we have to find a way to get the refs to call more fouls.”

Here are the highlights of Dutcher and the players’ news conference:

Dutcher on being outscored 40-18 in the second half

“We competed for a half, but they wore us out with their physicality and rebounding in the second half. They're a really good team. They're really well-coached, and we knew it would be a challenge. We gave them a half, but we didn't give them a game.”

Dutcher on the key takeaways

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Dwayne Aristode (2) dives for a loose ball against San Diego State Aztecs guard Taj DeGourville (24) as head coach Brian Dutcher reacts in the second half during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“There are no moral victories at San Diego State. I mean, we played for a national championship three years ago and a Sweet 16 two years ago. These are the teams we have to play and beat in order to be a tournament team. We missed our opportunities this year, losing to Michigan and Arizona. Last year, we beat Houston, which is probably the biggest reason we got in the NCAA Tournament. So now we have to go to the Mountain West and find a way to win the Mountain West Tournament. Our at-large resume, people will say, ‘Boy, they challenged themselves,’ but we didn't get the signature win against one of these teams that you need to get yourself in the tournament and get seeded if you're not a power five school.”

Dutcher on scheduling dynamics

“I think we're a power five school in a non-power five league. That makes it harder for us. We have to schedule any good team that will play us anywhere, anytime, and try to get some of those wins. That's what our goal with scheduling is, and we didn't get that done. Obviously, we beat Oregon, but we lost our opportunity against Baylor, Michigan and Arizona. We had to win one of those games, and so now we've put ourselves where the conference is all we can look forward to now. We have to find a way to avoid the landmines in the Mountain West and win quality games.”

Senior guard Reese Dixon-Waters on the team’s defensive performance

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Dwayne Aristode (2) moves the ball against San Diego State Aztecs guard Reese Dixon-Waters (39) in the second half during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I think we had a good defensive first half, even throughout the game, but we definitely set the tone in the first half. I think that’s something that we’ve been trying for all season, just finding our identity, especially on defense. Especially with the culture that’s been here. I think we poured in in the first half. In the second half, it was just the rebounding that killed us. I think our consistency with our defense and playing a full 40-minute game as hard as we can will definitely help us improve.”

Dixon-Waters on what went wrong in the second half

“I definitely feel like the rebounding margin was part of it, as well as our intensity on defense. I can speak for myself, in the first half, I was pretty active in the gaps, talking and just communicating with my team. I feel like there was a drop off in my energy in the second half, so I definitely take that on the chin. I feel like I'm in a slump right now with shooting, but I'm still confident in my shots. I think for me, defense is where I kind of get my rhythm going. I’ve got to just pick it up in the second half.”

Junior forward Miles Heide on what the team can improve on going forward

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) passes the ball against San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) and forward Miles Heide (40) in the first half during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I would say, just collectively, staying focused. Obviously, we’re going to go out there and play as hard as we can, but just being able to focus. They outrebounded us, so that’s something we could have done better, just hit them on defense and get more rebounds.”

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS