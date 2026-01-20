What San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher, players said ahead of game at Grand Canyon

Coach Brian Dutcher and his San Diego State Aztecs know exactly what they’re getting into when they put their Mountain West lead on the line at conference newcomer Grand Canyon on Wednesday night.

Not only do the Antelopes (11-6, 4-2) play in a bandbox gym that seats only 7,000 fans, but they beat Utah State 84-74 on Saturday night, which knocked the Aggies out of the AP Top 25 and opened the way for the Aztecs (13-4, 7-0) to take sole possession of the MW lead with its close home win over New Mexico.

“We're excited to get back on the road, going to play in front of a raucous Grand Canyon crowd,” Dutcher said Monday. “We know what it is. We've been there before. We’re playing against a really talented, well-coached team in their home gym, they have dynamic guard play. They have strength and size on the inside, and they're going to present a great challenge for us on the road in an electric environment.”

Visitors to the 7,000-seat Global Credit Union Arena must deal with the loud student section known as the Havocs.

Then ranked No. 25, SDSU experienced the full blast of the Havocs on Dec. 5, 2023, when it suffered a 79-73 upset loss in front of an overflow crowd at GCU. It was the first-ever win for the Lopes against a Top 25 opponent, leading to the fans storming the court. That was the season after the Aztecs reached the national championship game before losing to UConn.

Here are the highlights of Dutcher and the players’ news conference:

Dutcher on the environment at Grand Canyon

“It's a lot like going to Utah State, where they have a great student section, or like The Show here at Viejas Arena. We know what those places are like, and we've been there before. It's their students, it's the piped-in sound, it's the smaller arena with a low ceiling. Everything about it is made for noise and made for sound. We'll have to battle that and make sure that we're communicating at a high level. We are all on the same page when we’re on the floor and just looking for that opportunity.”

Dutcher on how dangerous Grand Canyon is

“New Mexico has proven they're really good at home and tough to beat in there, and I would say the same thing for Grand Canyon. I think they're 44-3 over their last 47 games in their home arena. Utah State, we know, is good, and GCU beat them in their last game. We know what the challenge is, but that's the Mountain West. Anytime you go on the road, you're trying to steal a road win. We have to find a way to hold home court and steal one on the road.”

Senior guard Reese Dixon-Waters on how it feels to be in first place

“It’s good. I don't think anybody's getting complacent, and not just happy where we're at. We want to get better. Taking it one day at a time. Today in practice, we're definitely locked in on what we’ve got to do to win.”

Dixon-Waters on how to prepare for an environment like Grand Canyon

“There’s not really a way to prepare for it. I've been through it many times, so it doesn't really get to me. I don't let negativity or what's on social media affect me. I don't have social media, so I don’t hear anything.”

Dixon-Waters on if he needs to improve on anything from the New Mexico game

“There were a few things I saw. We haven't watched the film as a team yet, so today we’re going to watch it. There are a few things I saw within the game, with my personal play, I need to get better at and work on today in practice.”

Junior guard Miles Byrd on looking back at the New Mexico game

“I definitely had some time to reflect on the game. I rewatched it, got some film done with some of the coaches, and my dad. I thought I played pretty well, but in a conference like this, you've got to look at the next game. We have Grand Canyon on Wednesday, so coming in today is a new mindset, and ready to prep for that game.”

Byrd on why Grand Canyon has so much success at home

“Starting at the 60-minute mark, the whole student section came running in. Their entire side of the gym was packed from 55 minutes on in the warm-up. You feel the students on top of you. They're talking to you. I can definitely say they're proud. I think it's easy for a team to rally behind a crowd like that. It just creates a lot of energy for them.”

Byrd on the team’s recent play

“We’ve been rallying around each other. The confidence is going up as a team. I feel like we're playing a lot better as a team. It starts defensively. In the Mountain West, we have 13 games left so we're just looking forward to game eight instead of game seven or six, or any other games in the past.”

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS