What San Diego State men's basketball coach Brian Dutcher and the players said after beating Utah Valley

The defense was back, for the most part, and San Diego State found out just how deep its bench is in a 77-66 home win against Utah Valley on Wednesday night.

BJ Davis scored 18, Tae Simmons 15 and Pharoh Compton 12 to lead the Aztecs (4-3) on a night when starters Miles Byrd and Miles Heide were sick and hurt.

“Byrd got two IVs before the game today; he didn't practice for two days,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “He was sick, so he tried to come in, gut it out and play hard. Heide obviously went down, got undercut, fell on his back, so we couldn't use him. That's where our depth paid off for us. We had the depth to endure injuries, endure illness and still find a way to come out with a win.”

The defense was also better than when the Aztecs lost three of the previous four games, giving up at least 80 points in each game.

“We fought and held a team to 66 points, so that's pretty good. We put in a game plan. We changed our ball screen coverage for this game and for three days we worked on it,” Dutcher said. “We did a good job executing. I think our defense set the tone for their offense. They weren't running smoothly, and a lot of the things they did can be credited to how we defended them. Then we made a couple late-game adjustments and we were able to follow those, too.”

Dutcher on starting two freshmen in the second half

“We started two freshmen in the second half within a veteran team. That's how much those guys are valued. Tae [Simmons] started the second half because of the way he rebounded in the first half. He made a lot of really big plays, but like a freshman, he broke down on a couple of defensive assignments late in the second half. With that being said, he's guarding their best player, Holcombe, who is the playmaker. [Jackson] Holcombe drives and makes plays for everyone, so that's a challenge when you put him, a freshman, on their best player. He did a good job responding for the most part. I'm pleased with the fact that we let them cut it to three, and we didn't give in or wilt. We found a way to play competitive basketball and built the lead back up in the last two minutes.”

Dutcher on BJ Davis coming off the bench

“Anybody who was watching the Aztecs play would say maybe the five best players aren't starting. BJ has obviously been one of our best players, but nobody else gives the spark he provides off the bench. He's been dynamic off the bench. He changes the rhythm of the game when he comes in. I try to tell BJ every day how much I value him, and I don't want him to be sad he's not starting when he's playing so well, because what he's providing us off the bench is immeasurably important.”

Freshman Tae Simmons on his performance

“We had good energy offensively, and I feel like it's the same on defense, just reading the ball. My mentality is just ‘How bad do you really want it?’ I felt I wanted it more than the other guy, so I was going to go get it.”

Simmons on bouncing back after the home court loss to Troy

“We take home court seriously. That's our mentality. You can't dwell on the losses, because then you're just going to hold yourself back.”

Junior Guard BJ Davis on Simmons’ performance

“Tae was fantastic. For a freshman to be doing what he's doing, I think his ceiling is incredible. He’s an amazing player, and for him to be this young is phenomenal.”

Davis on Utah Valley’s effort and defensive adjustments

“Utah Valley stuck through it the whole way and made some big shots. They stayed together, and they kept fighting through it all. We have to be more organized. The last few games, we've given up way too many points. Being SDSU, this is a defensive program. Coach has been harping on us all week about defense, playing hard, and having each other's back, which allows us to run on offense.”

