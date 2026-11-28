Tae Simmons scored a career-high 21 points and Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry had 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Aztecs (6-2), who made up most of double-digit deficits in both halves.

Chance Gladden also had 16 points and Elzie Harrington, but leading scorer Latrell Davis had only four points.

Here are three instant takeaways from San Diego State’s loss to No. 5 Texas Tech.

1. San Diego State gains perspective against elite competition

The Aztecs were 5-0 when they arrived in Vegas to face the toughest part of their schedule but finished 1-2 at the Players Era Festival for the second straight year.

They were coming off an impressive 75-71 win against Maryland on Thursday that had followed an 81-68 loss to Iowa State in the opener on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders lost their opener to No. 25 before bouncing back with a win against Oregon.

The Red Raiders were too strong behind Darrion Williams, who had 18 points, and Donovan Atwell, who had 14 of his 17 points in the second half.

2. Aztecs show resilience but struggle to finish

The Aztecs made a game of it in the final minutes but just couldn’t grab the lead.

Chance Gladden hit two 3-pointers in the final 1 ½ minutes, with the first one pulling the Aztecs to 70-67. But Elzie Harrington fouled Donovan Atwell while he was taking a 3-pointer and he made all three free throws for a 73-67.

Down six, Cherry had a steal but then made a bad pass to Simmons for his sixth turnover and SDSU’s 16th.

Gladden made another 3 with 3.2 seconds left to pull the Aztecs to 76-75 but the Aztecs had to foul and Atwell made both free throws with three seconds left.

Gladden threw a long inbound pass to Cherry but he couldn’t handle it and the clock expired.

Midway through the second half, the Aztecs went on a 9-0 run in a span of 1:22 to pull to 52-49.

3. Turnovers remain a significant concern for San Diego State

Once again, turnovers were the story for the Aztecs. They finished with 17, including seven by Cherry, which led to 13 points by the Red Raiders.

They had nine turnovers in the first half.

The Red Raiders came out firing from behind the 3-point line and made seven 3-pointers in the first seven minutes to take a 21-11 lead.

SDSU closed on a 13-5 run to pull to 30-28 at halftime.

What's next for San Diego State

The Aztecs get a week off before hosting former league rival UNLV at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Viejas Arena.