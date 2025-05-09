Where do San Diego State signees sit in final 247Sports recruiting rankings?
247Sports released their final rankings for the class of 2025 this week following the end of the high school basketball season and all the postseason all-star events. Among their rankings of the top 150 basketball prospects nationally sit both of San Diego State’s high school signees.
Tae Simmons, a forward out of Heritage Christian High School in Northridge, California, comes in at No. 126 nationally in the rankings. Simmons has been committed to the Aztecs for more than 10 months and made his signing official in November. A four-year varsity letterwinner, Simmons surpassed more than 1,000 points before beginning his senior season for Heritage Christian.
The 6-foot-7, 220-pount Simmons also played receiver and cornerback during his freshman year of high school. He averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds per game as a junior. Simmons is joined on 247’s top 150 rankings by his St. Mary’s-bound teammate Dillan Shaw.
San Diego State’s most recent high school commit Elzie Harrington is also on the final top 150 rankings, coming in at No. 131. A 6-foot-5 guard from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, Harrington committed to San Diego State on April 16, giving the Aztecs yet another boost on next season’s roster. A four-year standout in the Trinity League, arguable the nation’s toughest league, Harrington averaged between 13 and 16 points per game during all four of his seasons for the Braves.
Across 113 career games, he averaged 15 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals per game while shooting 35 percent from three-point range. He helped the Braves to a victory over San Ramon Valley as a junior, capturing the CIF State Division 1 title in Sacramento. Harrington initially committed to Harvard last summer before flipping his commitment to nearby USC in late December. In April, he reopened his recruitment and picked the Aztecs shortly after.
Following Harrington’s commitment, San Diego State now has 13 scholarship players on next season’s roster. The Aztecs lost starting point guard Nick Boyd to the transfer portal but were able to reload following Boyd’s departure and several graduations. The Aztecs brought in guards Sean Newman Jr., and Latrell Davis and forward Jeremiah Oden from the transfer portal. They also got star forward Magoon Gwath to withdraw from the transfer portal and will get Harrington and Simmons to arrive on campus this summer.
