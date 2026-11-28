San Diego State’s toughest test of the season so far came down to the final seconds before No. 5 Texas Tech took a 78-75 win late Friday night in the Players Era 16 in Las Vegas.

In the immediate aftermath, it was a lost opportunity to snag a resume-building win, something that ultimately cost the Aztecs last season when they were snubbed on Selection Sunday and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons.

For the long run, though, coach Brian Dutcher saw enough to give him confidence that his largely new roster has a bright future.

Brian Dutcher believes San Diego State is just scratching the surface

“You know, this team we have is a really good team,” Dutcher said. “(Texas Tech) has a good team, but we have a really good team. So, we're just starting to scratch the surface. I told them it's still November, and we'll get into December … then there'll be January, then February, and then there will be March, and this team is wired for the season.

“They're really good kids that want to win. They listen. They want to be coached, and I feel as if we're all in it together. And because of that, we have a chance to have a good season.”

Still, it would have been nice …

“Yeah, I thought this was an opportunity for us,” Dutcher said about having the chance to knock off a highly ranked team. “But it’s just like Oregon. Oregon played them close too. They found a way to make timely plays at the end to win the game, and that's what they did against us. It was an opportunity to play them without (JT) Toppin. He's such a big piece to what they do.

“But with that being said, this team without Toppin beat Illinois this year, and they won some really good games. They are a good team, good players, well-coached, and it was an opportunity that we needed to play better.”

The Aztecs fought back from double-digit deficits in each half, and got big performances from Tae Simmons and Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry. But they had 17 turnovers, including a few in clutch moments that helped blunt their momentum.

“We turned the ball over 17 times again. That's a credit to their defense,” Dutcher said. “We didn't make enough timely plays. We played a solid game, but we didn't make enough game-winning plays in order to come out with a victory.”

San Diego State faces more tests in December

The Aztecs are 6-2 after going 1-2 in the Players Era Festival for the second straight year. They lost their opening game 81-68 to Iowa State, which had been ranked in the preseason polls before falling out, and then beat Maryland 75-71.

The Aztecs’ next six games will be in Southern California. They return to Viejas Arena to host former league rival UNLV on Dec. 5 and Montana State on Dec. 11.

They’ll then get two tough tests in the span of 10 days, when they face former league rival BYU in Palm Desert on Dec. 19 and No. 6 UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 29. The Bruins were stunned 85-70 by Saint Mary’s in the Rady Children’s Invitational at the University of San Diego on Thursday before beating Georgetown 75-63 on Friday.

In between, they’ll host Long Island on Dec. 22 in the Sharks’ return to Viejas Arena, where they were routed by No. 1 seed Arizona in the opening round of March Madness last season.

The non-conference schedule ends with a home game against Life Pacific on Dec. 31. The Aztecs will then focus on the Pac-12 schedule, which starts Jan. 6 at Oregon State.

What's next for San Diego State

The game against former Mountain West rival UNLV tips off at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.