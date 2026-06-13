3 biggest concerns facing San Diego State entering its first Pac-12 season

On Friday, San Diego State Aztecs On SI presented three reasons why coach Sean Lewis’ team can contend for the title in the new-look Pac-12.

The Aztecs prepped for the big change in conferences by going 9-4 last fall and reaching a bowl game for the first time in three seasons. They were in contention to host the Mountain West Championship Game before losing a double-overtime heartbreaker at New Mexico in the season finale.

Here are three reasons to be concerned about SDSU’s chances in the reconfigured Pac-12, which officially launches July 1. It will include four other former MW teams. Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State; fellow newcomer Texas State; and the old guard of Washington State and Oregon State.

1. The rebuilt offensive line

It all starts up front, and the Aztecs are rebuilding the offensive line that will need to protect quarterback Jayden Denegal and continue to open holes for running back Lucky Sutton, who earned First Team All-MW honors by setting career bests of 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The key to last year’s O-line success was having three players start every game, and those players are now gone, including Christian Jones at the critical left tackle position and Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli at the equally important center position. The other starter who is gone is right guard Bayo Kannike.

There is some experience back, notably Joe Borjon, who started every game at right tackle in 2025 and will move to left tackle. Kalan Ellis opened every game at left guard but then had surgery, so he wasn’t at 100% during the spring.

There are some backups returning as well as transfers, but the coaching staff will have to do a bang-up job of getting this unit ready to help the Aztecs avoid a letdown in their all-important first Pac-12 season.

2. Quarterback Jayden Denegal’s health

Just as Denegal’s motivation to improve on his 2025 numbers was one of the reasons for optimism, keeping him healthy is one of the big concerns. He injured his non-throwing left shoulder just a few plays into the season opener and admitted after the season that he developed soreness in his throwing shoulder that limited his practice time as the season went on. Although he played the entire regular season, he opted for surgery on his left shoulder and missed the New Mexico Bowl so that he’d be on the field for spring ball.

It’s unthinkable that a QB can make it through a season without some bumps and bruises, but avoiding a serious injury has to be a major concern for any program, especially one like SDSU that wants to make a statement in the reborn Pac-12.

3. Developing enough of a pass rush

There are big holes to fill at the front and back of SDSU’s defense, but the biggest concern would arguably be developing a pass rush after some heavy hitters moved on via graduation and the transfer portal.

The most staggering stat of the offseason is that the Aztecs lost players who accounted for 31 of their 32 sacks. They included EDGE rushers Trey White and Ryan Henderson, who each had seven sacks to tie for the team lead, and Niles King, who was next at 6 1/2.

The one returning sack? That would be by tackle Amari Comier.

The learning curve will also be steep for the coaches. Colin Ferrell is the new EDGE coach after being hired from Rutgers and Demetrius Sumler was promoted to defensive coordinator after Rob Aurich was hired by Nebraska. Sumler had been the cornerbacks coach/passing game coordinator.