3 breakout candidates for San Diego State football in 2026

Like pretty much every other college football program, the San Diego State Aztecs have had big roster turnover due to the transfer portal and graduation.

That, of course, means plenty of opportunities await players who have bided their time while working to get better, and for players who have arrived via the transfer portal.

Part of the excitement for a new season is waiting to see who might step up. In the Aztecs’ case, players will get the chance to shine as they move into the new-look Pac-12, effective July 1.

Here are three breakout candidates for the 2026 San Diego State Aztecs, who look to build on the 9-4 record from last year and their first bowl appearance in three seasons.

WR Jaylon Hawkins, redshirt freshman

Hawkins is the epitome of a player who prepares for the time his number is called and then produces. He played in four games during his true freshman season, making his Aztecs debut in a home win against Boise State on Nov. 15. That was the game when Jordan Napier suffered a season-ending knee injury.

He didn’t have any catches that night, but he made his first start the next game against San Jose State and made two catches for two yards. His biggest game came in the season finale off the bench at New Mexico, when he had four catches for 49 yards, including a 35-yarder.

He finished the season with seven catches for 70 yards and also rushed four times for 13 yards. He had one catch for 19 yards in the New Mexico Bowl loss to North Texas.

Hawkins earned a shoutout from coach Sean Lewis after his performance against San Diego State.

“There's been some pretty critical injuries to some of our playmakers within the wide receiver room, and guys have done a good job stepping up. I was really pleased with the way Jaylon Hawkins prepared for this moment and this opportunity,” Lewis said that night. “He stepped into it and did a good job with the role we gave him.”

The wide receivers' room is loaded this season, but there are also some players still coming off injuries, so Hawkins has the chance to continue to impress the coaching staff.

RG Michael Leville Watkins, redshirt sophomore

There are starting jobs to be had along the offensive line, and Watkins will be in there scrapping for one of them. Bayo Kannike is gone after starting every game at right guard, as are two other O-line starters and backups.

It’s critical that the offensive line jells early in order to open holes for Lucky Sutton, who earned First Team All-Mountain West honors after rushing for a career-best 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns, and to keep returning quarterback Jayden Denegal healthy.

The 6-foot-2, 310-pound Watkins played in five games during the regular season, including his college debut in the season opener against Stony Brook.

He transferred from Washington, where he redshirted in 2024.

P Tashi Dorje, senior

With Hunter Green transferring to Washington, Tashi Dorje was confirmed as the starting punter by Lewis at the end of spring drills.

“Tashi is going to be the guy who is going to punt for us; he has really solidified his role in that regard,” Lewis told the Daily Aztec, adding that the senior “has done a really nice job separating himself and being that guy who is going to be the punter for us this year.”

Dorje punted three times last year for a 50-yard average and a long of 60 yards. He also had a notable performance during the spring game.

What’s next

After fall camp, the Aztecs will open the season at home against Portland State of the Big Sky Conference on Sept. 5. Their first Pac-12 game will be at home against Texas State on Oct. 3.