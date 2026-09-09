3 San Diego State players who could decide the UCLA game

The San Diego State Aztecs jump from their season opener against a Big Sky school to their marquee game on the schedule, a Saturday afternoon matchup against the UCLA Bruins in the Rose Bowl.

UCLA is coming off a 45-24 win against California in coach Bobby Chesney’s debut, while the Aztecs head up the freeway after overcoming a slow start before zooming past Portland State 53-20 in the opener of their inaugural Pac-12 season.

UCLA isn’t in the Pac-12 anymore, of course, but beating the Bruins would still be a huge deal for the Aztecs. They’re just 1-22-1 in a series that dates back to 1922, with that one win coming at the Rose Bowl in 2019.

The Aztecs know they have a lot to clean up after the win over PSU and they are 12.5-point underdogs against the Bruins.

Here are three players who could decide the UCLA game.

Running back Lucky Sutton

Picking up just their second win ever at the Rose Bowl against UCLA could hinge on how the senior from San Diego does against a Bruins defense that held Cal to 120 yards rushing.

Sutton carried 18 times for 63 yards and a career-high three touchdowns against Portland State.

San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton (7). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much as the Aztecs will be relying on last year’s Mountain West rushing champion, the supporting cast will also be important. Transfer Javion Kinnard broke a 55-yard run to snap the Aztecs out of an early funk and led the team with 82 yards on eight carries.

Overall, the Aztecs rushed 42 times for 237 yards and four touchdowns against the Vikings.

Linebacker Sione Hala

Hala provided leadership to the Aztecs during the offseason when fellow linebacker Tano Letuii was still recovering from knee surgery, and Saturday’s game is a perfect chance for the transfer from Weber State of the Big Sky to step up again.

Hala led the Aztecs with 10 tackles, including six solo, in the season-opening win against PSU, while Letuli, a three-time captain, had five. The linebackers should get plenty of chances for tackles against UCLA’s powerful running game, which piled up 277 yards and six touchdowns in its 45-24 victory on Saturday night.

Kick returner Jaylon Hawkins

If the Aztecs need a spark to get going against a Power 4 school in a big stadium, kick returner Jaylon Hawkins could be the guy to deliver it.

It would be a bonus if he took one to the house, as he did in returning a kickoff 100 yards for a score against Portland State to blunt PSU’s momentum and once again extend the Aztecs’ lead to 23 points.

San Diego State Aztecs wide receiver Jaylon Hawkins. | Photo courtesy of San Diego State University Athletics

The redshirt freshman was playing in just his fifth college game when he had the first 100-yard return at Snapdragon Stadium, which opened in 2022.

He was rewarded by being named the Pac-12 Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.

San Diego State has a long history of fielding exceptional kickers and punters, and now would be a good time for Hawkins to add a returner to that list.

Hawkins said the Aztecs' special teams put in the work during the week that can pay off on Saturdays.

“We just went out there and executed,” he said. “Honestly, that's all we did, man. Just prepare for it. All the weeks, all the time, all the reps we have had. Just went out there and executed.

“Everybody knows that we have really good players on our team and that we’re capable of making plays like that; it's expected of all of us. My teammates just kept telling me, “Good job" and to keep doing it every week.”

Up next

Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. Saturday and the game will be carried from the Rose Bowl on San Diego Sports 760 radio and the Big Ten Network.