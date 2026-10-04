3 takeaways from San Diego State’s 14-point comeback win in its Pac-12 debut

The San Diego State Aztecs will long remember their historic first Pac-12 Conference game.

Not just because it was a 31-29 win against the Texas State Bobcats, but because of how an underdog, shorthanded Aztecs team hobbled by injuries and a mumps outbreak found the will to rally twice from a double-digit deficit and then hold on through a crazy fourth quarter.

A 17-3 halftime deficit seemed to be telegraphing a fourth straight loss for the Aztecs, which could have sent their season spiraling out of control.

But the second half was full of big plays and big performances that came at just the right time.

Jaylon Hawkins returned the opening kickoff of the second half 96 yards for a touchdown to start a momentum swing of 21 straight points for a 24-17 lead.

True freshman running back Josiah Lucas scored twice in the span of 1 ½ minutes, a badly needed performance with top running backs Lucky Sutton and Javion “Chop” Kinnard sidelined by injuries.

Texas State closed to 24-22 when Jayden Denegal took a safety with 3:02 left.

But then Cameron Cooper intercepted Brad Jackson and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.

Texas State scored with 1:54 left and tried an onside kick, but Max Garrison recovered it. The Bobcats got the ball back one final time but the Aztecs knocked down a Hail Mary pass as time expired.

And just like that, the 9.5-point underdog Aztecs (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak and perhaps saved a season that appeared to be close to spinning out of control.

Here are three instant takeaways from the Aztecs’ thrilling win.

1. True freshman Josiah Lucas delivers when San Diego State needs him

With Sutton and Kinnard out with injuries suffered in a 41-16 loss at Toledo a week earlier, the Aztecs were down to their third- and fourth-string running backs.

Lucas, a true freshman from South Grand Prairie High in Texas, made his first college start a memorable one.

He had scoring runs of 2 and 7 yards during the 21-point run, and finished with 111 yards on 21 carries.

2. San Diego State's defense delivers game-changing plays

Kai Wallin intercepted Brad Jackson deep in Texas State territory to set up Lucas’ first touchdown run.

The defense bottled up Texas State deep in its own territory and a muffed punt snap led to Lucas’ second touchdown.

Cooper gave the Aztecs a cushion with his pick-6.

Senior safety Josh Hunter stuffed a Bobcats receiver at the SDSU 1-yard line to turn the ball over on downs with about four minutes left.

Several other defenders stepped up and helped overcome the loss of senior linebacker Tano Letuli, who came off the field with an undisclosed injury in the first half.

3. Special teams spark San Diego State's comeback

Hawkins’ kickoff return for a touchdown was his second of the season, after he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score in the season-opening win against Portland State.

Cooper blocked a field goal attempt midway through the second quarter.

Garrison has been all-everything on special teams during his five seasons at SDSU, and was voted a team captain before the season.

Up next

The Aztecs visit Oregon State on Saturday at 3 p.m. The game will be carried by USA Network and San Diego Sports 760 radio.